Isamaa seeking to establish state-supported family conciliation system

The extended board of the junior partner of the government coalition Isamaa, which convened in Paide on Saturday, has approved three political initiatives aimed at increasing the security of families with children, one of which is a state-financed system of family conciliation.

Another initiative approved by the party aims to ensure that parental benefits are paid in the same amount as before when the time period between births is three years instead of the previously established 2.5 years, and a third initiative seeks to empower civil society organizations representing families with children and to support the corresponding projects.

"We cannot ignore the fact that there are families in Estonia that are breaking up for various reasons," Population Minister Riina Solman said in a press release.

"In order to help children and parents find the best possible solution in these emotionally difficult times, a state-supported family conciliation system must be created. State-supported counselling would help prevent court cases that are traumatic to all parties involved and find the best possible solution for families to be able to continue raising their children while prioritizing their interests. The aim is for children to be able to have a relationship with both parents after the divorce."

"Preliminary data for 2019 shows that the number of births of third and fourth children in families has increased. With the help of Isamaa, we established in the previous government support for large families, and a supplementary income tax rebate for large families also entered into force from this year," chairman of Isamaa's extended board Sven Sester said.

"23 percent more third children have been born compared to two years ago. This is a positive trend, which the state must encourage." Solman said. "The initiative approved by the extended board of Isamaa aimed at insuring that parental benefits are paid in the same amount as before when the time period between births is three years instead of the earlier 2.5 helps improve the economic wellbeing of families that wish to have more children."

