ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Isamaa seeking to establish state-supported family conciliation system ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa).
Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The extended board of the junior partner of the government coalition Isamaa, which convened in Paide on Saturday, has approved three political initiatives aimed at increasing the security of families with children, one of which is a state-financed system of family conciliation.

Another initiative approved by the party aims to ensure that parental benefits are paid in the same amount as before when the time period between births is three years instead of the previously established 2.5 years, and a third initiative seeks to empower civil society organizations representing families with children and to support the corresponding projects.

"We cannot ignore the fact that there are families in Estonia that are breaking up for various reasons," Population Minister Riina Solman said in a press release.

"In order to help children and parents find the best possible solution in these emotionally difficult times, a state-supported family conciliation system must be created. State-supported counselling would help prevent court cases that are traumatic to all parties involved and find the best possible solution for families to be able to continue raising their children while prioritizing their interests. The aim is for children to be able to have a relationship with both parents after the divorce."

"Preliminary data for 2019 shows that the number of births of third and fourth children in families has increased. With the help of Isamaa, we established in the previous government support for large families, and a supplementary income tax rebate for large families also entered into force from this year," chairman of Isamaa's extended board Sven Sester said. 

"23 percent more third children have been born compared to two years ago. This is a positive trend, which the state must encourage." Solman said. "The initiative approved by the extended board of Isamaa aimed at insuring that parental benefits are paid in the same amount as before when the time period between births is three years instead of the earlier 2.5 helps improve the economic wellbeing of families that wish to have more children."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

riina solmanisamaafamily conciliationthird children
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:12

Isamaa seeking to establish state-supported family conciliation system

14:45

Erkki Keldo: Tax debate welcome

13:33

Baltic joint proposal makes top 8 in global IMF Anti-Corruption Challenge

12:34

Estonian fintech IuteCredit suing Republic of Kosovo

12:03

Police hotline 110 closes

11:34

Man drives through border checkpoint in Narva without stopping

10:24

EU figures: Estonia high on defense expenditure, lower on social protection

09:21

Increase in third, fourth and subsequent children born in Estonia in 2019

08:26

European Parliament considers coronavirus MEP remote working

07:32

Gallery and Video: Uku Suviste Estonia's 2020 Eurovision entry

29.02

Tartu University Hospital department head charged with bribe-taking

29.02

Industry association: Lightweight plastic bags in supermarkets not needed

29.02

Estonia initiates UNSC emergency meeting on Syria

29.02

Eesti Laul final takes place Saturday night

29.02

Credit rating agency S&P hikes Estonia's outlook to positive

29.02

Tax board having difficulty giving away clothes for free

29.02

Estonia comes sixth in mixed biathlon relay race in Minsk

29.02

Foreign minister reiterates Turkey solidarity in Syria airstrikes aftermath

29.02

Estonia's healthcare sector confirms coronavirus readiness

29.02

Gallery: Pro-celebrity tennis game a part of Eesti Laul coverage

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: