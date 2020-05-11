Minister seeks lifetime state health insurance for mothers of many children

The state should guarantee lifetime state health insurance to mothers of four or more children, according to Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa).

While raising a child is a job with no days off, raising four or more children requires four or more times as much work, Solman said.

"Employment options are scarcer for women who are contributing to the sustainability of the Estonian state more than many others as they are taking care of four or more children," she explained. "For that reason, it is important that the state should support motherhood and, in addition to other family support measures, should also guarantee state health insurance to mothers of many children to prevent health concerns."

The minister said that lifetime state health insurance for mothers of many children needs to be introduced at the earliest possible opportunity. The corresponding proposal is slated to be submitted to the government this summer already.

The yearly cost of the proposal will total up to €14 million, according to a preliminary assessment by the minister's officials.

