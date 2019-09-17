ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reinsalu: Estonia must strengthen ties with global diaspora community ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Aavo Reinfeldt, Marju Rink-Abel, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and Sirje Kiin. Sept. 17, 2019.
Aavo Reinfeldt, Marju Rink-Abel, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and Sirje Kiin. Sept. 17, 2019. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), who met with representatives of the Estonian American National Council (ERKÜ) and the Estonian World Council (ÜEKN) in Tallinn on Tuesday, said that the state has to strengthen its ties with the global Estonian community.

Leaders of the two diaspora Estonian organizations commended Reinsalu for his endeavor to launch the cooperation committee on global Estonianness.

The goal of the cooperation committee established in the coalition agreement is to strengthen ties with the global community of Estonians, and to promote the Estonian language and culture.

The cooperation committee is set to convene for the first time this week in Tallinn. Tuesday's meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was attended by ERKÜ and ÜEKN representatives Marju Rink-Abel, Sirje Kiin and Aavo Reinfeldt.

According to Reinsalu, close communication with Estonians living abroad and the preservation of the Estonian language and culture in the world is of existential importance for a small country.

"All Estonians, regardless of where in the world they live, are always welcome in their home country," the foreign minister stressed. "Even as their path in life continues abroad, they should feel that Estonia is always facing them, and that their well-being is important to their homeland."

ÜEKN chairman Aavo Reinfeldt said that the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was important in moving forward with common understanding.

"We discussed issues concerning the preservation of the Estonian language, the improvement of cooperation between Estonians living in Estonia and those living elsewhere, dual citizenship, and the greater involvement of citizens living outside of Estonia," he said.

Better exchange of information

ERKÜ chairwoman Marju Rink-Abel said that it is important not only to share language and culture, but also to understand one another.

"One of the tasks of the cooperation committee on global Estonianness should be a better exchange of information, and I am glad that we have been involved in the planning,"  Rink-Abel said. "Based on this, I thought it was important to present ERKÜ's work and activities to the foreign minister. We took the opportunity to talk about our work in the political sphere and in introducing Estonia in Washington."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsestonian diasporaestonian american national councilestonian world council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
16.09

Car Free Day in Tallinn and Tartu on Sunday

16.09

Liik: Proposals by EU Ambassador to Moscow are consistent with sanctions

16.09

President and Riigikogu to meet in court over intelligence law in October

16.09

Tartu's Jaani Kirik to hold service to remember Great Refugee Flight

16.09

More than €4 million to be spent on Sillamäe beach promenade development

Opinion
Business
16.09

Maxima challenges establishment of competing Lidl in Tartu

15.09

Estonia labor cost increase in Q2 2019 higher than EU average

14.09

Aidu developers: Authorities not playing ball on Supreme Court judgement

14.09

High street bank SEB updating older PIN calculator models

13.09

Interior minister: Highway building may use private sector, Estonian labor

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:49

Riigikogu committee backs repealing outdoor political advertising ban

18:12

Reinsalu: Estonia must strengthen ties with global diaspora community

18:00

ERR's Vikerraadio to mark European language day with song competition

17:47

Veho to acquire Silberauto

17:37

Establishment of internal defense reserve to cost €20 million

16:48

Lukas on immigrants: Maybe we need a Language Board to get things in order

16:36

Madise criticizes bureaucratic language and describes Kafkaesque situations

15:33

What the papers say: Education, funding, national crises and Ikea's prices

14:54

Reinsalu talks further digital cooperation with British digital secretary

13:50

New Latvian law to bring Russian-speaking students to Estonia

12:53

Bolt to invest millions in commitment to reducing carbon footprint

11:55

Swedbank's anti-money laundering work has had shortcomings, bank says

11:02

Kaljulaid on reconciling with Russia: We cannot go along with this game

10:27

Haapsalu police maritime rescue unit to be disbanded

09:44

Social Insurance Board opens office in Türi, bringing 30 jobs to town

08:49

Ratas: Island passengers should have best possible air, ferry links

07:29

Gallery: Restoration work breathes new life into medieval interior artwork

16.09

Car Free Day in Tallinn and Tartu on Sunday

16.09

Liik: Proposals by EU Ambassador to Moscow are consistent with sanctions

16.09

President and Riigikogu to meet in court over intelligence law in October

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: