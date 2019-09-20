Opposition wants to be included in global Estonian working group

Chairman of the Riigikogu Reform Party faction Kaja Kallas wants members of the opposition to be involved in the Global Estonian Cooperation Committee.

"The vitality of Estonians outside Estonia should be in the common interest of all Estonian political parties. I propose to include representatives of the Riigikogu's opposition in the working group of the Global Estonia Program. I hope my proposal is supported," said a letter sent by Kallas to Minister of Population Riina Solman, ERR reported.

Solman suggested the government formed the Global Estonian Cooperation Committee in June.

According to Solman, the committee is one of the most important parts in the development of the Global Estonia program, which will replace the compatriot program from 2021.

