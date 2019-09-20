ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Concert held to mark 75th anniversary of Great Refugee Flight

On Thursday evening a speech and concert was held on Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) which commemorated Estonians fleeing from the Soviet Union 75 years ago.

Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa) and Vice-President of the Estonian World Council (ÜEKN) Marju Rink-Abel made speeches and wreaths were placed on the War of Independence Victory Column.

Ivo Linna, Antti Kammiste, Tomi Rahula, the Tallinn Boys' Choir with Lydia Rahula, the lead singer, and folk dance groups performed at the concert.

At 6 p.m., church bells rang across Estonia to commemorate the 1944 Great Escape or Great Flight. 

A memorial service was held at St. John's Church (Jaani kirik) in Tallinn, with Archbishop Andres Põder officiating. Speeches were made by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and others.

Editor: Helen Wright

great refugee flight


