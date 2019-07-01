ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

ESTO 2019 Global Estonians conference takes place Tuesday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
ESTO 2019 promotional material
ESTO 2019 promotional material Source: Jaan Kittask/Organizer
News

A conference entitled "Global Estonians", organized by the Estonian Global Council (ÜEKN) and part of the ESTO 2019 initiative, is to take place in Tallinn Tuesday.

The conference features a keynote speech from President Kersti Kaljulaid, with foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and population minister Riina Solman (Isamaa) also speaking.

The event starts at 9.30 a.m. at the "Club of Many Rooms" (Erinevate Tubade Klubi), in the Telliskivi Creative City (Loomelinnak) in Tallinn.

Readers with Estonian will be able to watch the events livestreamed by ERR's online news in Estonian here.

Conference Schedule (local times):

  • 9.30 a.m. – 9.45 a.m. Conference opening: Leelo Pukk, Greeting: Aavo Reinfeldt.
  • 9.45 a.m. – 10.10 a.m. Keynote address: President Kersti Kaljulaid.
  • 10.10 a.m. – 10.30 a.m. Speech by foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu.
  • 10.30 a.m. – 11.00 a.m. Global Estonians down the ages: Aho Rebas.
  • 11.00 a.m. – 12.15 p.m. Round table discussion: Estonian idendity from a global perspective, featuring Daniel Schaer, Reet Weidebaum (ERR), Juku Gold, Andy Prozes, and Evelin Tamm. Moderator Reet Marten Sehr.
  • Lunch break.
  • 1.30 p.m. – 1.45 p.m. Speech by population minister Riina Solman.
  • 1.45 p.m.– 2.15 p.m. Estonia's development plan 2035: Foreign ministry
  • 2.15 p.m. – 3.30 p.m. Round table: Challenges facing global Estonians, featuring Riina Kionka, Imbi Paju, Eerik Niiles-Kross, Karl Grabbi and Leelo Linask. Moderator Marcus Kolga.
  • 3.30 p.m. – 4 p.m.Estonian youth in the world: Tuuli-Emily Liivat.
  • 4 p.m.– 4.15 p.m. The 75-year great escape. Speaker: Iivi Zajedova.
  • 4.15 p.m. – 4.30 p.m. Closing remarks: Leelo Pukk and Aho Rebas.

President Kersti Kaljulaid was in Finland last week, where she opened the ESTO 2019 12th Global Estonian Culture Days, and met Finnish Prime Minister Anti Rinne (SDP).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidüeknesto 2019


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
10:52

Tartu city bus system gets complete overhaul Updated

10:47

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

09:26

Traditional family rights group demands return of Tarand compensation money

30.06

Reinsalu: Cybersecurity cooperation of Estonia, US reached new level

29.06

Kross false claim charge one of around 100 to occur each year, PPA says

29.06

Simson EU Commission candidate despite Juncker objections

29.06

US command ship arrives in Estonia after Baltops 2019 exercise

29.06

President: Estonians should think, behave as global nation

Opinion
16:02

ESTO 2019 Global Estonians conference takes place Tuesday

15:01

Two men detained in alleged youth burning murder

14:16

Defence League volunteers join NATO troops in first-of-a-kind exercise

13:28

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

13:24

Opinion: Mary Kross case product of election-season virtue signalling mania Updated

Business
28.06

Government: All passenger train railroads to be electrified by 2028

27.06

Bank of Estonia: Borrowing slightly more expensive in 2019

27.06

Ratas: Excise duty debate across Baltic states, Finland would make sense

27.06

Nordica to get new CEO, aims include consolidation, new business strategy

26.06

Apple Pay now available in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:33

Strawberry season productive so far, but prices unlikely to fall further

16:24

Anett Kontaveit through to Wimbledon second round Updated

16:02

ESTO 2019 Global Estonians conference takes place Tuesday

15:01

Two men detained in alleged youth burning murder

14:16

Defence League volunteers join NATO troops in first-of-a-kind exercise

13:28

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

13:24

Opinion: Mary Kross case product of election-season virtue signalling mania Updated

12:16

Nordica sees €5.4 million loss despite turnover, passenger and flight rises

11:32

Monday marks income tax payments, refunds deadline for individuals

10:52

Tartu city bus system gets complete overhaul Updated

10:47

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

09:26

Traditional family rights group demands return of Tarand compensation money

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

30.06

Reinsalu: Cybersecurity cooperation of Estonia, US reached new level

29.06

Kross false claim charge one of around 100 to occur each year, PPA says

29.06

Simson EU Commission candidate despite Juncker objections

29.06

US command ship arrives in Estonia after Baltops 2019 exercise

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

29.06

President: Estonians should think, behave as global nation

29.06

Epp Mäe clinches wrestling bronze at European Games

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: