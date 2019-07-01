ESTO 2019 Global Estonians conference takes place Tuesday

A conference entitled "Global Estonians", organized by the Estonian Global Council (ÜEKN) and part of the ESTO 2019 initiative, is to take place in Tallinn Tuesday.

The conference features a keynote speech from President Kersti Kaljulaid, with foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and population minister Riina Solman (Isamaa) also speaking.

The event starts at 9.30 a.m. at the "Club of Many Rooms" (Erinevate Tubade Klubi), in the Telliskivi Creative City (Loomelinnak) in Tallinn.

Readers with Estonian will be able to watch the events livestreamed by ERR's online news in Estonian here.

Conference Schedule (local times):

9.30 a.m. – 9.45 a.m. Conference opening: Leelo Pukk, Greeting: Aavo Reinfeldt.

9.45 a.m. – 10.10 a.m. Keynote address: President Kersti Kaljulaid.

10.10 a.m. – 10.30 a.m. Speech by foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu.

10.30 a.m. – 11.00 a.m. Global Estonians down the ages: Aho Rebas.

11.00 a.m. – 12.15 p.m. Round table discussion: Estonian idendity from a global perspective, featuring Daniel Schaer, Reet Weidebaum (ERR), Juku Gold, Andy Prozes, and Evelin Tamm. Moderator Reet Marten Sehr.

Lunch break.

1.30 p.m. – 1.45 p.m. Speech by population minister Riina Solman.

1.45 p.m.– 2.15 p.m. Estonia's development plan 2035: Foreign ministry

2.15 p.m. – 3.30 p.m. Round table: Challenges facing global Estonians, featuring Riina Kionka, Imbi Paju, Eerik Niiles-Kross, Karl Grabbi and Leelo Linask. Moderator Marcus Kolga.

3.30 p.m. – 4 p.m.Estonian youth in the world: Tuuli-Emily Liivat.

4 p.m.– 4.15 p.m. The 75-year great escape. Speaker: Iivi Zajedova.

4.15 p.m. – 4.30 p.m. Closing remarks: Leelo Pukk and Aho Rebas.

President Kersti Kaljulaid was in Finland last week, where she opened the ESTO 2019 12th Global Estonian Culture Days, and met Finnish Prime Minister Anti Rinne (SDP).

