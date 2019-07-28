ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Teachers of Estonian schools abroad gathering in Tõstamaa ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Children at the Lakewood Estonian School with their own
Children at the Lakewood Estonian School with their own "Sipsik" dolls. March 2016. Source: Private collection
News

Some 60 teachers of Estonian culture and language working in schools abroad are gathering in the small town of Tõstamaa in Pärnu County for the last few days of July to refresh their knowledge and exchange experiences.

The teachers will hear about new digital teaching aids, changes in the teaching of Estonian, history and civic studies, children's literature, outdoor and museum learning, folk heritage and dances, and handicraft.

Their schools and profession played an important role in the preservation of Estonian culture in exile during the Soviet Occupation. In Canadian and American Estonian schools, subjects like Estonian history, geography, literature, reading, writing, and grammar, in addition to folk dancing, choir and similar subjects were taught. Children of emigrants were taught to speak and write proper Estonian.

By now, the role of those schools has shifted and become an important inroads into the local diaspora community for new arrivals. For children from mixed families in particular, the schools help strengthen language skills, and give them a place and people with whom to speak their first language. Estonia has been free for decades, but flights are still expensive, especially for entire families.

Teachers from schools and Sunday schools abroad are expected to exchange experiences on a wide circle of topics, as the topics and issues coming up in the process of learning are often the same despite the teachers doing their everyday work in different countries, the most distant of which are Australia, the United States and Canada.

The participants will include both full-time teachers of regular schools and teachers of Sunday schools and children's hobby groups who mainly work without pay out of sense of mission.

This year's summer school for Estonian teachers abroad is the twelfth such event organized in collaboration between the Estonian Institute and the Ministry of Education and Research.

The summer school is financed from the Compatriots' Program.

There are in total over 4,000 children who are studying Estonian at general education schools, such as European schools, the Estonian schools of Riga and Stockholm, as an elective subject in Finland and Sweden, at a Sunday school or in a children's hobby group this year.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

estonian schoolsestonian diaspora


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
27.07

Environment Agency: Alleged Hiiumaa wolf attack not confirmed

27.07

Estonian sailor found drowned in Skagen port in Denmark

27.07

Ministry: Rising awareness increases number of domestic abuse alerts

26.07

Change in wind direction could bring cyanobacteria to Estonian beaches

26.07

LHV warning against phishing messages allegedly sent by bank

26.07

Weekend to see highs around 30 C, heat to break early next week

26.07

Chancellor of Justice wants to change food aid qualification rules

26.07

Luik: Joining NATO, EU would have been impossible with Russian forces here

Opinion
10:31

Four drown over exceptionally hot weekend

10:21

Rescue Board reminds people to stay safe as hot weather continues

27.07

Wind energy companies call for negotiations with government

27.07

Environment Agency: Alleged Hiiumaa wolf attack not confirmed

27.07

Estonian sailor found drowned in Skagen port in Denmark

Business
22.07

Paper: Foreigners have begun selling real estate in Estonia

22.07

Second quarter construction price index up 2 percent on year

22.07

June industrial producer price index up 0.5 percent on year

21.07

Ministry of Economic Affairs: Restrictions to remain in place on loan ads

21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:30

Additional 20,000 sturgeon released into Narva River

13:56

Teachers of Estonian schools abroad gathering in Tõstamaa

10:31

Four drown over exceptionally hot weekend

10:21

Rescue Board reminds people to stay safe as hot weather continues

27.07

Wind energy companies call for negotiations with government

27.07

Environment Agency: Alleged Hiiumaa wolf attack not confirmed

27.07

Estonian sailor found drowned in Skagen port in Denmark

27.07

Ministry: Rising awareness increases number of domestic abuse alerts

26.07

Change in wind direction could bring cyanobacteria to Estonian beaches

26.07

LHV warning against phishing messages allegedly sent by bank

26.07

Weekend to see highs around 30 C, heat to break early next week

26.07

Chancellor of Justice wants to change food aid qualification rules

26.07

Nordica-owned Regional Jet 2018 revenue jumps 80 percent on year

26.07

Luik: Joining NATO, EU would have been impossible with Russian forces here

26.07

Lääne-Harju Municipality launches €1 billion methanol plant spatial plan

26.07

Government rejects proposal to rename Kambja municipality

26.07

Government supports broad-based audit of state budget

26.07

Gallery: US F-35As, F-15Es practice tactical refueling at Ämari

26.07

25 years since remaining Russian forces left Estonia

26.07

July party ratings: EKRE second most popular party in Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: