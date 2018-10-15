news

Gallery: New Arvo Pärt Centre opening in Laulasmaa this week

The all new Arvo Pärt Centre in Laulasmaa east of Tallinn is opening its doors to the public on Wednesday this week. The centre's new building is the latest in a by now long line of cultural efforts made in Estonia's centennial year.

Architects are Fuensanta Nieto and Enrique Sobejano of Spanish studio NietoSobejano Arquitectos. Their entry, called "Tabula", won a competition arranged by the Centre in 2014. Sobejano says about the composer that his music is about silence, beauty, and geometry: "Three concepts that are also essential to architecture. Working with a great artist like Arvo Pärt, his family and team, is one of the most rewarding experiences of our career. It makes us constantly aware of the unexpected deep relationships between the arts."

The new building houses Pärt's personal archive as well as a music and information centre for all those interested in his music and everything connected with it. There are also an auditorium with 150 seats, a library, exhibition space, a viewing room and a room for seminars.

"We are happy and grateful that Arvo Pärt's family decided to bring his archive back to Estonia. It is really a present for all of Estonian culture," the centre's director, Anu Kivilo, told ERR.

Arvo Pärt, 82, is an Estonian composer of classical and religious music. He is known first and foremost for his minimalist composition technique, known as the tintinnabuli style, which Pärt has been cultivating since the second half of the 1970s.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

