Minister invites foreign representatives to opening of Arvo Pärt Centre

Minister of Culture Indrek Saar (SDE) has invitedrepresentatives of the Ministries of Culture of eight countries to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Arvo Pärt Centre in Laulasmaa, a coastal village located some 35km west of Tallinn.

The ministry forwarded invitations to representatives of the Ministries of Culture of Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Finland and Denmark to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the Arvo Pärt Centre in Laulasmaa, where the Estonian composer's legacy will be preserved and researched.

Arvo Pärt, 82, is an Estonian composer of classical and religious music. He is known first and foremost for his minimalist composition technique, known as the tintinnabuli style, which Pärt has been cultivating since the second half of the 1970s.

The Arvo Pärt Centre will be opened to the public this autumn, following the completion of the new building.