news

Minister invites foreign representatives to opening of Arvo Pärt Centre ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
Arvo Pärt (right) reviewing work underway on the Arvo Pärt Centre together with President Kersti Kaljulaid.
Arvo Pärt (right) reviewing work underway on the Arvo Pärt Centre together with President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Kersti Kaljulaid/Facebook
Culture

Minister of Culture Indrek Saar (SDE) has invitedrepresentatives of the Ministries of Culture of eight countries to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Arvo Pärt Centre in Laulasmaa, a coastal village located some 35km west of Tallinn.

The ministry forwarded invitations to representatives of the Ministries of Culture of Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Finland and Denmark to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the Arvo Pärt Centre in Laulasmaa, where the Estonian composer's legacy will be preserved and researched.

Arvo Pärt, 82, is an Estonian composer of classical and religious music. He is known first and foremost for his minimalist composition technique, known as the tintinnabuli style, which Pärt has been cultivating since the second half of the 1970s.

The Arvo Pärt Centre will be opened to the public this autumn, following the completion of the new building.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ministry of cultureindrek saararvo pärtarvo pärt centre


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:42

Government target for gene donation still a long way off being met

10:32

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP Updated

09:55

Warm summer sees queues for Saaremaa ferry reach Midsummer levels

06.08

Report: Estonia underestimating scope of Russian-led information disorder

06.08

Art academy summer courses start Monday, host students from 28 countries

06.08

Russian citizen caught speeding in Estonia expelled from country

06.08

New Linda Line catamaran arrival stalled by bankruptcy proceedings says CEO

06.08

Plastic bag use declines by around 20% in major Estonian chains

FEATURE
Yana Toom
Updated

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP Updated

I arrive slightly early for my interview with Yana Toom at her constituency office in a fashionable street in central Tallinn, only to find out that she has beaten me to it and is already there. A very tall woman, easily recognisable thanks to her distinctive russet hair, she is wilting in the current heatwave in Tallinn just as much as I am and we go out for a pre-interview cigarette on the office balcony (''I'm just a summer smoker'' I say, not very convincingly).

BUSINESS
13:56

Lithuanian competition watchdog approves acquisition of Nelja Energia

11:21

Denmark launches money laundering probe into Danske Bank

08:51

July consumer price index up 3.5% on year

06.08

UK financial regulator warns against Estonia's GoldTech

06.08

Tõniste: No reduced excise rate for small wine, cider producers before 2020

06.08

France's Consolis buys Estonian prefab concrete elements maker TMB

06.08

New Linda Line catamaran arrival stalled by bankruptcy proceedings says CEO

06.08

Court bars Olympic from increasing share capital

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
19:09

Spanish fighter accidentally fires missile while in Estonian airspace

17:44

Minister invites foreign representatives to opening of Arvo Pärt Centre

17:05

Tallinn Stock Exchange: Olympic can be delisted after squeeze-out

16:07

SEB: Estonian inflation to remain faster than eurozone average

15:03

Tallinn Airport sees record number of passengers in July

14:25

Foreign minister: Abkhazia and South Ossetia integral parts of Georgia

13:56

Lithuanian competition watchdog approves acquisition of Nelja Energia

12:53

Margus Tsahkna confirms plan to join Estonia 200

12:02

The 'grey passport' issue: Ministry of the Interior's response

11:21

Denmark launches money laundering probe into Danske Bank

10:42

Government target for gene donation still a long way off being met

10:32

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP Updated

09:55

Warm summer sees queues for Saaremaa ferry reach Midsummer levels

08:51

July consumer price index up 3.5% on year

06.08

Report: Estonia underestimating scope of Russian-led information disorder

06.08

UK financial regulator warns against Estonia's GoldTech

06.08

Tõniste: No reduced excise rate for small wine, cider producers before 2020

06.08

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 6-12 August

06.08

Art academy summer courses start Monday, host students from 28 countries

06.08

Russian citizen caught speeding in Estonia expelled from country

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: