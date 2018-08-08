Estonian young classical musician of the year to head to Edinburgh Festival

Estonian Percussionist Tanel-Eiko Novikov, 17, the winner of ERR's Klassikatähed young person's classical music competition, is to head to the Edinburgh International Festival for Eurovision Young Musicians 2018 (EYM).

The semifinals of the EYM are to be broadcast on ERR's culture portal on August 18-19 and on August 22-23 on ETV2, with the final concert on being broadcast on ETV on August 23 as well as on the culture portal.

19th Eurovision Young Musicians competition

The 19th EYM competition will be hosted by the BBC as a highlight of the prestigious annual Edinburgh International Festival (EIF).

The event, which brings together the cream of talented young classical musicians ranging in age from 12 to 21 and from around Europe will be covered by 18 European Broadasting Union (EBU) Member broadcasters.

The competition is also to feature a number of format changes from its last edition in 2016.

All competing musicians now perform in a semi-final elimination round, produced by BBC Radio 3, and will perform an 18 minute-long public chamber recital at one of the EIF's prime music venues, the Festival Theatre Studio, on 18-19 August.

Six candidates will then be selected by an expert jury to perform in the Grand Final on Thursday, 23 August at Edinburgh's iconic Usher Hall.

The musicians will be accompanied by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra under its Head Conductor, Thomas Dausgaard.

The winner of Eurovision Young Musicians 2018 will be chosen from an international panel of classical music luminaries including conductor and violinist Marin Alsop (US) and Scottish classical composer and conductor Sir James MacMillan.

BBC and EBU to collaborate with the Edinburgh International Festival

The Grand Final is to be produced by BBC Studios for BBC Scotland and made available live on radio, online and as a live TV broadcast in all participating countries.

"The EBU is delighted to be working once again with the BBC, who hosted the first EYM in 1982 in Manchester," said the EBU's Executive Supervisor of Eurovision Live Events, Jon Ola Sand.

"By partnering with the EIF, one of the world's greatest arts events, we are thrilled to be bringing this huge showcase for young classical musicians to an even larger audience. This competition has provided a launchpad for some of the biggest stars of the classical world and we're sure with 2018's competition as part of the EIF this will offer Europe's talented youth an even greater chance to shine,'' Mr. Sand said.

Fergus Linehan, Festival Director of the EIF added that "the EIF has always been passionate about providing a platform for emerging talent and in a year in which we're inviting a host of young musicians from all over the world to the Usher Hall in a major celebration of the next generation of classical musicians, we're delighted to be hosting the finals of EYM 2018. We look forward to working with the EBU and the BBC in welcoming these hugely talented young musicians to Edinburgh as they compete for one of the world's most prized titles."

Alan Davey, Controller of BBC Radio 3, BBC Proms and BBC Orchestras and Choirs echoed the importance of the competition.

"As the long-term radio partner to the EIF and of course BBC Young Musician of the Year – which themselves celebrate their 40th anniversary this year and will represent the UK at this year's EYM – it's a natural evolution for us to support this competition. We are really keen to bring our listeners closer to these phenomenal young musicians and their huge talent through extensive coverage on Radio 3,'' he said.

More information about the competition and this year's edition can be found at youngmusicians.tv.

The Edinburgh International Festival is an annual celebration of the performing arts and meeting point for peoples of all nationalities. The festival presents some of the finest performers and ensembles from the worlds of dance, opera, music and theatre in the Scottish capital over three weeks in August.

The EBU is the world's foremost alliance of public service media (PSM). Its mission is to make PSM indispensable. It has 73 Members in 56 countries in Europe, and an additional 34 Associates in Asia, Africa, Australasia and the Americas.

Tanel-Eiko Novikov won ERR's Klassikatähed 2018 in March. He was the youngest participant, from a field of eight participants.