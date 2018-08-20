news

Young musician of the year doesn't make it to European finals in Edinburgh ({{commentsTotal}})

News
EYM 2018 participants, with Tanel-Eiko Novikov at far left.
EYM 2018 participants, with Tanel-Eiko Novikov at far left. Source: Aly Wight / Edinburgh International Festival
News

Tanel-Eiko Novikov failed to get through the semi-finals of the Eurovision Young Musicians 2018 competition (EYM), held in Edinburgh, Scotland, as part of the annual Edinburgh International Festival (EIF).

Percussionist Tanel, 17, booked his place in the semi-finals after winning ERR's Klassikatähed contest in March, despite being the youngest participant, but faced a very strong field in the Scottish capital, coming from a total of 18 nations.

Of these entrants, only six were selected to go through to the final on 23 August, namely Nikola Pajanovič of Slovenia (violin), Hungary's Maté Bencze (saxophone), Ivan Bessonov (piano, from Russia), German entrant Mira Marie Foron (violin), Indi Stivin from the Czech Republic (double bass) and Norwegian Birgitta Elisa Oftestad (cello).

Bright future in music

Tanel-Eiko Novikov, whilst not making it to the final, did gain the attention and affection of the audience through his combination of playing tecnique and artistic flair, according to Heidi Pruuli, head of the Estonian delegation to the competition.

''We're very proud of Tanel and it's a good idea to keep an eye on his future musical endeavours too, because he is a very talented and purposeful young person,'' said Ms. Pruuli.

''The doors to this great world of music are fully open to him, and we will be hearing from him again very soon,'' she added.

The EYM final at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on 23 August will be covered (in Estonian) by a trifecta of ERR media: Klassikaraadio the ERR online Culture Portal , which also has a host of other information, interviews etc. from Edinburgh, and ETV.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tanel-eiko novikoveurovision young musicians 2018eymedinburgh international fesitvalclassical music in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
19.08

Talvik to establish new political party, hoping for 25 Riigikogu seats

18.08

Ferry Leiger re-enters service on Hiiumaa route

18.08

Gallery: Former prime ministers celebrate centennial at Stenbock House

18.08

Ragnar Klavan and the leaving of Liverpool: To Cagliari for €2 million

17.08

Riigikogu member Olga Ivanova quits Centre board, probably party altogether

17.08

Eastern border maintenance to cost €70 million through 2026

17.08

NATO Eurofighter stray missile search called off

17.08

Free Party pays monthly contribution to watchdog member nonprofit

FEATURE
BUSINESS
18.08

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

17.08

Ratas: Guilty in Danske money laundering case must be held responsible

16.08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

16.08

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

16.08

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

16.08

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
The Free Party is currently a member of the opposition in the Riigikogu.

Free Party council discusses election programme

The council of the opposition Free Party, which convened in the Northeastern Estonian village of Kauksi on Saturday, discussed the party's main messages for the upcoming Riigikogu elections next March.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:04

Young musician of the year doesn't make it to European finals in Edinburgh

11:22

Klavan sees new team defeated on opening day in Serie A, doesn't start

10:32

All Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event songs together with lyrics

09:34

Over 52,000 people join together in virtual choir celebrating independence

08:49

Gallery and video: Crown Princess Victoria at Estonia 100 singing event

19.08

Video: Ott Tänak wins WRC Rally Germany

19.08

Summer week of Estonian centennial celebrations underway

19.08

Free Party council discusses election programme

19.08

Saku sales down 13% in first half of 2018

19.08

Kallas: Estonian state should privatise public infrastructure companies

19.08

Talvik to establish new political party, hoping for 25 Riigikogu seats

18.08

Ferry Leiger re-enters service on Hiiumaa route

18.08

Enterprise Estonia: Super Cup brings in extra €5 million in tourist money

18.08

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

18.08

Gallery: Former prime ministers celebrate centennial at Stenbock House

18.08

Ragnar Klavan and the leaving of Liverpool: To Cagliari for €2 million

17.08

Riigikogu member Olga Ivanova quits Centre board, probably party altogether

17.08

Ratas: Guilty in Danske money laundering case must be held responsible

17.08

Eastern border maintenance to cost €70 million through 2026

17.08

NATO Eurofighter stray missile search called off

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: