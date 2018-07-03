Tartu landmark bridge to get new musical soundtrack, chosen via competition

Tartu City Government has announced the initiation of the Kaarsild musical works competition, which aims to find a selection of well-thought-out solutions for creating a soundtrack for the Kaarsild Bridge in central Tartu.

Participants in the competition are required to create at least one comprehensive piece of music for their entry. No stylistic restrictions have been set for the musical work, however, and musical works based on classical harmonies as well as more abstract themes are all welcome.

The competition jury is to be made up of Tartu City Architect Tõnis Arjus (Committee Chairman), composer Ardo Ran Varres, composer Age Veeroos, Theatre Vanemuine Director Toomas Peterson, and Tartu urban design specialist Anna-Liisa Unt.

Terms and conditions for entrants

One significant stipulation is that the work submitted to the competition judges must never have been played in a public place before.

The deadline for submitting musical compositions is 16.00 on 24 September 2018.

Specific terms and conditions (in Estonian) are here.

The Kaarsild bridge, which spans the Emajõgi river in the university town and is a well-known landmark, often seeing individuals walking over its higher, supporting arches, was renovated in 2017, which included adding lighting and sound features.

Five independent works from master's students in the New Media Department of the Estonian Academy of Arts were already utilised when the bridge first opened, and these together comprised a single whole experience, apparently reflecting the water below and its surrounding characteristics. The bridge is adorned with additional sound and lighting on special events.