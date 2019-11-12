ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
14-year-old Tallinn Zoo lioness dies ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The asiatic lioness at Tallinn Zoo died on Sunday.
The asiatic lioness at Tallinn Zoo died on Sunday. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
A rare asiatic lioness which resided at Tallinn Zoo has died. The lioness was 14 years old, around the maximum life span of lions in the wild, and had been suffering from a tumor, according to ERR's Menu portal

"Tumor and kidney failure together led to a difficult situation where, on the one hand, the operation could have led to the death of the animal, but on the other hand failure operated could also have resulted in a quick death," said veterinary surgeon Alexander Semyonov, of the Estonian University of Life Sciences.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn zooasiatic lion
