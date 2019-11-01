Come and watch hippo and seal feeding times at Tallinn Zoo

Tallinn Zoo (Tallinna loomaaed) is offering the chance to view feeding time for two different species, gray seals and pygmy hippos, starting Saturday and running every Saturday after that.

The feeding times will involve other activities too, and zoo staff are to provide commentary on what is going on.

The feeding times are 1 p.m. for the seals, and 2 p.m. for the pygmy hippos, on Saturdays only.

Tallinn Zoo's site is here.

