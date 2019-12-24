ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Santa, Mrs. Clauses to visit Tallinn Zoo animals on Saturday

Santa Clauses at Tallinn Zoo.
Santa Clauses at Tallinn Zoo. Source: Tallinn Zoo
On Saturday, December 28, the Santa Clauses and Mrs. Clauses of the Estonian Association of Santa Clauses will pay a visit to the Tallinn Zoo, gifts in hand for bigger and smaller residents of the zoo alike.

The Clauses will begin handing out presents to the animals at the Children's Zoo at 11 a.m., according to a zoo press release.

The zoo had help filling special Christmas packages for the animals from elves at Tallinn English College, the Lions Club Tallinn Reval chapter, AS Vunder and the nonprofit Friends of the Tallinn Zoo.

Visitors can also bring gifts in the form of unflavored and unsalted nuts, seeds and honey, as well as dried, unsweetened fruits. Boxes for gifts have been placed at both zoo entrances.

The ticket office will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission during the winter season costs €5 per full ticket and €3 per discount ticket.

Schedule

11:00 a.m.: Santa and Mrs. Clauses arrive, West Gate (Ehitajate tee 150); dancing elves from Janne Ristimets Dance Studio
11:15 a.m.: camels
11:30 a.m.: polar bears
11:45 a.m. dancing elves from Janne Ristimets Dance Studio
12:00 p.m.: lynxes
12:30 p.m.: seals, macaques
12:45 p.m.: big animals at the Tropical House
1:00 p.m.: Amur leopard, raccoons, European minks
1:15 p.m.: Muskox
1:30 p.m.: rhinoceros
1:45 p.m.: elephant cows, pygmy hippos at the Pachyderm House
2:00 p.m.: elephant calf Carl, outside
3:00 p.m.: warm drinks and gingerbread cookies at the Environmental Education Center, West Gate (Ehitajate tee 150)

Editor: Aili Vahtla

