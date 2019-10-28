ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Saturday was pumpkin day at Tallinn Zoo

Pumpkin party at Tallinn Zoo.
Photo: Pumpkin party at Tallinn Zoo. Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Tallinn Zoo (Tallinna loomaaed) broke the record for the intake of produce at its annual pumpkin drive this year, surpassing last year's total of 20 tons of the seasonal gourd and filling out all of its storage capacity over the weekend.

The pumpkins provide a break from the norm in the daily diet, and all those zoo animals which pumpkins are suitable for got a seasonal treat, including its African elephants, hippos and rhinos (see gallery).

The offerings, which included some gargantuan specimens, were served up in a less run-of-the-mill way as well, with many of the recipients toying with the pumpkins prior to eating, rolling them like a ball, squashing them to make them easier to eat etc., ERR's Menu portal reports.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn zoogalleriespumpkin day


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

