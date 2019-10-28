Gallery: Saturday was pumpkin day at Tallinn Zoo

Tallinn Zoo (Tallinna loomaaed) broke the record for the intake of produce at its annual pumpkin drive this year, surpassing last year's total of 20 tons of the seasonal gourd and filling out all of its storage capacity over the weekend.

The pumpkins provide a break from the norm in the daily diet, and all those zoo animals which pumpkins are suitable for got a seasonal treat, including its African elephants, hippos and rhinos (see gallery).

The offerings, which included some gargantuan specimens, were served up in a less run-of-the-mill way as well, with many of the recipients toying with the pumpkins prior to eating, rolling them like a ball, squashing them to make them easier to eat etc., ERR's Menu portal reports.

