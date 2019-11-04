Gallery: Filmmaker and artist Priit Vaher's work exhibited at ERR newshouse

For visitors to ERR's News House at Kreutzwaldi 14, Priit Vaher may be a familiar face as concierge there. He has many more strings to his bow, however; as well as being a noted filmmaker, he is also an artist.

An exhibition of the latter, entitled "moods and emotions" ("Tujud ja tunded") opened late last week at the news house ground floor, occupying the traditional location for pieces of artwork from many different artists (see gallery).

Vaher, who was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival this year, has a long career as a filmmaker, dating back to the mid-1970s, with cult classics including "Navigaator Pirx " (1978), "Madude oru needus " ("the curse of snake valley") (1987) and "Nõid ("the Witch") to his name.

