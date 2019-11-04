ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Filmmaker and artist Priit Vaher's work exhibited at ERR newshouse ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR News, ERR
Exhibition of Priit Vaher's artwork at the ERR News House
Open gallery
17 photos
Photo: Exhibition of Priit Vaher's artwork at the ERR News House Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Culture

For visitors to ERR's News House at Kreutzwaldi 14, Priit Vaher may be a familiar face as concierge there. He has many more strings to his bow, however; as well as being a noted filmmaker, he is also an artist.

An exhibition of the latter, entitled "moods and emotions" ("Tujud ja tunded") opened late last week at the news house ground floor, occupying the traditional location for pieces of artwork from many different artists (see gallery).

Vaher, who was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival this year, has a long career as a filmmaker, dating back to the mid-1970s, with cult classics including "Navigaator Pirx " (1978), "Madude oru needus " ("the curse of snake valley") (1987) and "Nõid ("the Witch") to his name.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

errculturepriit vaherestonian artartists in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
09:42

Foreign minister advises against any Russian victory day presidential visit

08:58

Gallery: Filmmaker and artist Priit Vaher's work exhibited at ERR newshouse

08:32

Hunt's Colts lose to Steelers

08:03

Feature: Foreigners face challenges buying real estate in Estonia

03.11

Gallery: Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Maicel Uibo talk sports on Hommik Anuga

03.11

President appoints new foreign trade, IT minister

03.11

Trains to start running to Turba next month

03.11

Ratas visits Võru County to inspect previous weekend's storm damage

03.11

Operation Tractable introduces British Army personnel to the sauna

02.11

In case you missed it: Monday, Oct. 28-Saturday, Nov. 2

02.11

OECD expert: Estonia's ongoing pensions quandary

02.11

Archaeologist who found gold bracelet in Saaremaa not to receive state fee

02.11

Estonia ferry disaster former investigator says bow visor did not break

02.11

Former Postimees editor: Paper's owner did not influence decision to quit

02.11

New foreign trade and IT minister: I don't agree with all EKRE's values

02.11

Hyundai team boss: Tänak a truly valuable addition

02.11

Operation Tractable brings largest ever military para drop in Estonia

02.11

What the Papers Say: What happened with M.V.Wool and who is Kaimar Karu?

02.11

Peeter Helme quits as Postimees editor-in-chief

01.11

Gallery: EKRE protest in Tartu attracts LGBT+ supporters

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: