Gallery: Winning design chosen for central Tartu parking garage

Tartu parking complex award-winning design.
Photo: Tartu parking complex award-winning design. Author: Tartu City Government
Winner of a design competition for a new parking garage complex in Tartu has been chosen, ERR's Culture portal reports.

The winning entry, "Turuplats", was designed by Villem Tomiste from Studio Tallinn and will become reality at the location on Vabaduse puiestee in the city center.

Second place was awarded to a design by LÜNK architects, and the third to Raadius Architects.

The winning design caught the eye of the jury due to both its architectural qualities and use of the existing space and tis environs.

The ground floor of the design being set aside as a commercial space, including an open market place facing on to Raekoja  Plats.

Construction will start once investors have been found, it is reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tartu cityestonian architecture
