Gallery: New photo collection documents architectural changes in Tallinn

A collection of Rein Vainküla's architectural photography is to be unveiled at Tallinn University of Technology on Friday, which documents, among other things, the modernist upheaval in Tallinn's urban construction between the 1960s and 1980s, ERR's culture portal reports.

According to Toivo Tammik, one of the book's authors, Rein Vainküla left a very systematic and extensive legacy, and around 8,000 negatives were scanned in preparation for the book, which contains some 400 images (see gallery above).

"Together with [Co-author, designer] Martin Pedanik, who has done a tremendous job in creating the book, we have selected a number of objects, including both iconic and peripheral items, which represent revolutionary changes in Tallinn and its immediate vicinity over the decades," Tammik noted.

n addition to Tallinn, the book, entitled "Spaces_Spaces" also contains examples of contemporary architectural interventions in smaller towns and rural settlements, such as country shops, cultural institutions and residential properties.

