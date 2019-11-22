Hotel made of shipping containers to open in Tallinn

In February, a hotel made of shipping containers will open in Telliskivi in Tallinn.

The new 84-room hotel is owned by the same group who opened Hektor's hostel in Tartu several years ago.

"The hotel rooms at Tallinn Hektor are built in shipping containers, which, despite their harsh facade and previous work as cargo containers, provide the ultimate in comfort and everything you could expect from a hotel room," said Sten Tikk, the founder of Hektor.

The use of shipping containers in architecture is an increasingly popular solution but this will be the first container hotel in the region, Tikk added.

The container hotel will be the first hotel in the area and will be located on the territory of the former locomotive depot that has been empty for over ten years in the Depoo building. The hotel is situated next to several businesses at Telliskivi 62.

Hotel interior. Source: Tiina-Liina Uudam

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!