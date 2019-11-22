ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Hotel made of shipping containers to open in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Container hotel.
Container hotel. Source: Tiina-Liina Uudam
News

In February, a hotel made of shipping containers will open in Telliskivi in Tallinn.

The new 84-room hotel is owned by the same group who opened Hektor's hostel in Tartu several years ago.

"The hotel rooms at Tallinn Hektor are built in shipping containers, which, despite their harsh facade and previous work as cargo containers, provide the ultimate in comfort and everything you could expect from a hotel room," said Sten Tikk, the founder of Hektor.

The use of shipping containers in architecture is an increasingly popular solution but this will be the first container hotel in the region, Tikk added.

The container hotel will be the first hotel in the area and will be located on the territory of the former locomotive depot that has been empty for over ten years in the Depoo building. The hotel is situated next to several businesses at Telliskivi 62. 

Hotel interior. Source: Tiina-Liina Uudam

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinntourismtelliskivihektor
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:43

Estonians' drive to buy alcohol in Latvia subsiding

14:16

OECD: Estonian government should reconsider its pension reform

13:47

Study shows more than 30 percent of people have no savings

13:04

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 22-28

12:38

Kaljulaid on working visit to Stockholm

12:15

Galleries: Navy and Air Force mark 101st anniversaries

11:46

Paper: Child support increases after minimum wage rises

11:14

Helme: EKRE still backs Järvik

10:50

Hotel made of shipping containers to open in Tallinn

10:28

Mulgimaa leaders hold first joint sitting in Taagepera

10:07

Järvik: I haven't lied or misled the public

09:30

Reinsalu defends friendship with Hungary

09:04

Tartu Christmas tree put up on Friday

08:32

Police not opening criminal proceedings into Kaja Kallas online threats

21.11

Libraries share cybersecurity tips with senior citizens

21.11

Ship information system prototype to be ready in January

21.11

What the papers say: World security realities have changed

21.11

Viimsi municipality government overturns decision to fire principal

21.11

Government approves Estonia's EU policy priorities for next two years

21.11

Secretary of State: Political decision on Järvik is for prime minister

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: