Gallery: Almost 100-year-old electricity substation restored in Paide

News
ERR
Elektrilevi restored a historic electricity substation in Paide which was built in 1925 as part of a goal to rebuild 30 substations by the 100th anniversary of the nationwide power grid.

The substation on Paide's Lai Street received a new roof and facade and was restored in an as authentic manner as possible.

The Paide historic substation is part of Elektrilevi's wider goal of restoring more than 30 substations of historic value by the 100th anniversary of the nationwide power grid.

"Over the past few years, we have mapped over 30 substation buildings which have very authentic architecture and have played a significant role in the history of electrification in Estonia... At times, some of the substations built in Estonia are even better than, say, some that are 30 years younger but built during the Soviet-era," said Head of Elektrilevi Jaanus Tiisvend.

In Estonia the electricity network was started in 1923 when the power plants of Ellamaa and Ulila were completed. It is also considered the beginning of a nationwide electricity network.

Elektrilevi is the largest network operator in Estonia, managing approximately 60,000 kilometers of power lines and 24,000 substations.

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

