X!

Tartu power outage caused by mix of maintenance error and malfunction

News
The outage took place in Tartu's largest electricity substation (pictured).
The outage took place in Tartu's largest electricity substation (pictured). Source: Heini Heinlaid/ERR
News

The large power outage that hit Tartu and its surrounding areas on June 9 resulted from maintenance work, a technical malfunction and human error, Elering said Thursday.

On the afternoon of June 9, Tartu and nearby areas lost electricity. Reports of outages came from Annelinn, Veeriku, Ülejõe, Raadi, Karlova and the City Center. Traffic lights were out and traffic stopped. People in other parts of South Estonia also reported losing power.

Residents said one of Estonia's largest hospitals, Tartu University Hospital, was also without electricity.

"An event with such an impact usually does not arise from a single cause. On June 9, several unfavorable circumstances coincided and amplified one another. Although the identified errors involved the actions of our cooperation partner, we consider the incident to fall within Elering's area of responsibility," said Elering board member Reigo Kebja.

The outage occurred while scheduled maintenance work was underway in the area, which meant the grid was temporarily operating with a smaller reserve than usual. At the same time, a technical malfunction occurred in device control and several mistakes were made. The combination of these factors led to the power outage in Tartu and its surroundings.

Elering resolved the outage in its system within 20 minutes. The outage began at 5:07 p.m., the first customers were reconnected at 5:15 p.m., and the last Elering substation affected by the incident was re-energized at 5:27 p.m.

After that, restoration continued in the distribution network. Elektrilevi gradually restored electricity to end users starting at 5:45 p.m.

"Based on what happened, we will review our processes and oversight to reduce the likelihood of similar situations occurring again," Kebja added.

The last comparable incident in Elering's network occurred seven years ago in Narva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:11

Bill to regulate high-ranking officials moving to the private sector

17:02

MoD official: Ukraine able to fend off overwhelming Russian troops with drones

16:37

Estonian camera headed for deep-space mission in 2028

15:43

Estonia plans €7 million upgrade to centralized health specialist dashboard

15:02

Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm transmission line corridor picked

14:15

A shopping center is rising on top of an ancient cemetery in Järva‑Jaani

13:55

Expert: The initiative in the war is beginning to tilt toward Ukraine

13:30

Prominent shipping executives must serve real prison time

12:50

Tiit Land: Engineer, lead young people to mathematics

12:30

Minister's partially Russian‑language thank‑you at graduation surprised teachers

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.06

Estonia sends police unit to Latvia–Belarus border

18.06

Estonia passes law obligating police to place warning signs ahead of mobile speed cameras

18.06

Study: Estonia among Europe's more conservative countries on family attitudes

18.06

Midsummer events to be held around Tallinn this weekend

08:07

Kaja Kallas to ERR: Israeli foreign minister's statement came as a surprise

17.06

Tallinn to get a new tram line

18.06

Airlines must ensure children are seated next to a parent at no extra charge

17.06

Instant ramen salmonellosis outbreak reaches Estonia

18.06

Estonian spa and its employee found guilty of causing a person's death in circuit court

18.06

Developer expects contract for difference support scheme for Estonia's nuclear plant

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo