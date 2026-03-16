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Watch again: World Energy Council webinar on the Spanish blackout and network flexibility

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Energy.
Energy. Source: World Energy Council
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TSO Elering's CEO Kalle Kilk joins his Spanish and Finnish colleagues in discussing power grid resilience in the era of renewable energy.

A widespread power outage in Spain and Portugal on April 28, 2025, sharply highlighted the question of the resilience of Europe's interconnected electricity system. The incident demonstrated how closely national power grids are linked and how the rapid growth of renewable energy is changing the way the system operates, increasing the need for flexibility, balancing capacity and real-time coordination.

ERR News brings you a webinar by World Energy Council Estonia, offering an overview of what exactly happened. What weaknesses in the electricity system became apparent? And how are transmission system operators in the Baltic states and the Nordic countries strengthening grid stability amid the accelerating energy transition and shifting geopolitical conditions?

Participants in the discussion include:

Agustin Delgado Martin, chief technology officer, Iberdrola S.A. Iberdrola S.A. is an international energy company headquartered in Spain. By market capitalization, Iberdrola is the world's second-largest electricity company and the largest producer of wind power. In total, Iberdrola operates 62,045 megawatts of generation capacity, of which 41,246 megawatts are renewable generation units.

Kalle Kilk, chief executive officer, Elering AS. Elering AS is Estonia's electricity and gas transmission system operator.

Tuomas Rauhala, senior vice president, System Operations, Fingrid Oyj. Fingrid Oyj is Finland's electricity transmission system operator.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski

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