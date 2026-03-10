Renewable energy company wants to build Baltics' largest data center in Estonia

Renewable energy company Sunly has submitted an application to build the largest data center in the Baltic states in Lääne County, western Estonia, costing approximately €1.7 billion.

The company says the 180-megawatt-capacity facility in Risti, Lääne-Nigula parish, would become Estonia's largest electricity consumer and create more than 150 new jobs, according to the newspaper Lääne Elu.

"We want to create the conditions necessary for the infrastructure needed to apply artificial intelligence in Estonia," said company head Priit Lepasepp.

He added that Risti's location enables linking local renewable energy production to large-scale electricity consumption.

Sunly is currently developing the Baltic states' largest solar park in the same area and planning new wind energy developments and a battery storage park.

Lääne-Nigula parish said the planning application process could take up to eight months, and Sunly could begin constructing data center buildings in stages in line with client demand, if approved.

