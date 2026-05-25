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Renewables giant to build €150 million battery park complex in three counties

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Renewable energy company Enery is building a battery park complex with a total capacity of 650 MWh across three Estonian counties, in a project costing €150 million.

The battery parks, being built as part of the major investment, will be completed over the next 12 months in Pärnu County, Ida-Viru County and Lääne County where they will be connected to planned wind and solar parks.

"The investment decision has been made, the storage solutions have been selected and final preparations are underway before construction begins," said Margus Potisepp, CEO of Enery Estonia.

"Once Enery's battery storage facilities are completed, the size of Estonia's storage market will double, which current estimates suggest will be enough to meet the country's needs," Potisepp added.

Enery was one of the winners of Elering's long-term frequency reserve procurement tender held last year. In 2025, the company launched an 18 MWh battery park at the Rummu solar power plant and a 12 MWh storage facility at the Järsi solar power plant in Harju County.

Enery is one of the largest renewable energy producers in Central and Eastern Europe. In Estonia, the company plans to increase the capacity of its renewable energy parks to at least 1,000 MW over the next two to three years, enough to cover nearly 20 percent of the country's electricity consumption.

Enery's strategic lead investor is the investment fund associated with the Three Seas Initiative, to which the Estonian state has also contributed €20 million.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

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