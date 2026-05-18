Estonia relies on imports for more than 40% of power in Q1

Electricity consumption in Estonia reached 2,568 gigawatt-hours in the first quarter. Since consumption exceeded domestic production, 41 percent — or 1,064 gigawatt-hours — had to be covered by imports.

Estonian power plants generated 1,504 gigawatt-hours of electricity in the first quarter, a 7 percent year-over-year drop, while renewables' share of total output rose to 61 percent, grid operator Elering reported.

Renewable electricity production declined by 3 percent year-over-year to 941 gigawatt-hours.

"The first-quarter electricity balance confirms the message from Elering's latest security-of-supply report: to ensure reliability, the system must be able to cope during cold, windless hours with high demand. Alongside renewable energy, we need dispatchable capacity, storage, strong interconnections and more flexible consumption," said Erkki Sapp, member of Elering's management board.

Erkki Sapp. Source: Arp Müller/ERR

In the first quarter, renewable electricity covered nearly 36 percent of Estonia's electricity consumption. A year earlier, the figure was 40 percent. The drop in the share of renewables in consumption was mainly due to colder weather increasing electricity demand, while wind generation fell below last year's level.

The largest share of renewable electricity came from biomass, biogas and waste. Together, these sources produced 384 gigawatt-hours, accounting for 42 percent of renewable generation. Compared to the same period last year, output from these sources remained at a similar level.

Wind farms generated 364 gigawatt-hours in the first quarter — 12 percent less than a year earlier due to weaker-than-average wind conditions. Wind power accounted for 40 percent of renewable electricity production.

Solar power plants generated and supplied 159 gigawatt-hours to the grid, 21 percent more than in the first quarter of 2025. Solar energy made up 17 percent of renewable electricity production. Hydropower production totaled seven gigawatt-hours in the first quarter.

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