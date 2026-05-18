X!

Estonia relies on imports for more than 40% of power in Q1

News
Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Electricity consumption in Estonia reached 2,568 gigawatt-hours in the first quarter. Since consumption exceeded domestic production, 41 percent — or 1,064 gigawatt-hours — had to be covered by imports.

Estonian power plants generated 1,504 gigawatt-hours of electricity in the first quarter, a 7 percent year-over-year drop, while renewables' share of total output rose to 61 percent, grid operator Elering reported.

Renewable electricity production declined by 3 percent year-over-year to 941 gigawatt-hours.

"The first-quarter electricity balance confirms the message from Elering's latest security-of-supply report: to ensure reliability, the system must be able to cope during cold, windless hours with high demand. Alongside renewable energy, we need dispatchable capacity, storage, strong interconnections and more flexible consumption," said Erkki Sapp, member of Elering's management board.

Erkki Sapp. Source: Arp Müller/ERR

In the first quarter, renewable electricity covered nearly 36 percent of Estonia's electricity consumption. A year earlier, the figure was 40 percent. The drop in the share of renewables in consumption was mainly due to colder weather increasing electricity demand, while wind generation fell below last year's level.

The largest share of renewable electricity came from biomass, biogas and waste. Together, these sources produced 384 gigawatt-hours, accounting for 42 percent of renewable generation. Compared to the same period last year, output from these sources remained at a similar level.

Wind farms generated 364 gigawatt-hours in the first quarter — 12 percent less than a year earlier due to weaker-than-average wind conditions. Wind power accounted for 40 percent of renewable electricity production.

Solar power plants generated and supplied 159 gigawatt-hours to the grid, 21 percent more than in the first quarter of 2025. Solar energy made up 17 percent of renewable electricity production. Hydropower production totaled seven gigawatt-hours in the first quarter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:00

District Court hands man 18-year sentence for murder

16:54

Cinamon to reopen cinema in historic Kosmos building

16:40

Psychiatrist: Half our patients could be helped by family doctors

16:05

Harri Tiido: Former U.S. ambassador reflects on autocracy and democracy

15:45

Kumu to unveil Kristi Kongi's largest solo exhibition 'Chromatic Drift'

15:25

Estonian MPs seek motorbikes' right to use bus lanes

15:03

Consent law would change little in the prosecution's work

14:54

Air Force urges people to report flying objects as Spring Storm 2026 kicks off

14:45

Meelis Oidsalu: Misleading optics in Estonia's drone defense

14:36

Gallery: U.S. unveils designs for new Tallinn embassy building

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.05

Young people struggling to find work in Estonia despite being proactive

15.05

Colonel: No warning needed in Estonia over Finland, Latvia overnight drone incursions

14:36

Gallery: U.S. unveils designs for new Tallinn embassy building

11:10

Cambridge English exam no longer free of charge in Estonia from summer 2027

17.05

Kaja Kallas rules out running for president of Estonia

15.05

Estonian electric bicycle maker Ampler Bikes files for bankruptcy

08:28

Estonia's overland hydrogen pipeline plan gets Baltic Sea competitor

16.05

Former teacher sentenced to seven years' prison time over pedophilia offenses

09:11

Estonian experts and politicians against young people's social media ban

17.05

Eesti 200: Estonia needs radical changes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo