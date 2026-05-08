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April consumer prices up 3.4% on year

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A Neste gas station, Hesburger and Rimi supermarket in Tallinn. April 23, 2026.
A Neste gas station, Hesburger and Rimi supermarket in Tallinn. April 23, 2026. Source: ERR
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Estonia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.4 percent on year in April, driven largely by higher fuel, housing and food costs, according to Statistics Estonia.

Goods were 3.8 percent and services 2.8 percent more expensive on year in April, while the CPI rose 0.8 percent from March.

Lauri Veski, consumer price statistics service manager at the agency, said rising fuel prices linked to conflicts in the Middle East had a major impact on the April CPI.

Transport costs climbed 9.2 percent from April 2025, led by a 39.1 percent jump in diesel prices and a 10.3 percent increase in gasoline prices.

Housing costs rose 3.7 percent on year, with electricity prices up 4.8 percent and water supply costs rising 16.3 percent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, meanwhile, were 2.6 percent more expensive than a year ago. Prices rose 11.8 percent for eggs, 10 percent for coffee and 11.5 percent for chocolate, while vegetables cost 8.2 percent more.

Alcohol prices increased 5 percent and tobacco prices jumped 16 percent on year, which, according to Veski, "can partially be explained by excise duty rates, whereas tobacco excise duty has been raised twice over the last year."

Some prices fell over the year, including clothing and footwear, which were down 4.3 percent, while butter prices dropped 24.5 percent.

Compared with March, the sharpest monthly increases came from fuel prices, with diesel up 10.4 percent and gasoline up 4.3 percent. Electricity prices, meanwhile, fell 1.9 percent.

Click here for more detailed info and figures from Statistics Estonia.

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Editor: Aili Vahtla

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