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Unexpected aid gap threatens major Estonian vegetable producer

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An employee tending cucumbers at a Grüne Fee greenhouse outside Tartu.
An employee tending cucumbers at a Grüne Fee greenhouse outside Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
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Estonia's top greenhouse grower Grüne Fee faces significant annual losses and the potential risk of shutdown after unexpectedly being declared ineligible for state aid.

Last summer, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) floated a plan last summer to reduce renewable energy fees for major Estonian producers.

It recently emerged, however, that Grüne Fee, the country's largest greenhouse vegetable and herb grower, does not qualify for the scheme.

The issue stems from classification rules: although Grüne Fee grows cucumbers and lettuce year-round in greenhouses, its activity is defined as horticulture rather than food production. That disqualifies it under EU state aid rules.

The Estonian Horticultural Association (EAL) said the decision came as a surprise, noting Grüne Fee consumes about 25 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually from the grid on top of the 10 GWh it produces itself, making it one of the country's biggest energy users.

In a letter to Economy and Industry Minister Erkki Keldo (Reform) and Regional Affairs and Agriculture Minister Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200), the group said the combined impact could threaten the company's viability.

Cucumbers on sale. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

"Due to bureaucratic restrictions, Grüne Fee Eesti does not qualify for the support scheme, and the resulting negative impact is around €275,000 a year," it said, adding that new energy grid fees have further increased pressure.

'Business are already struggling'

The group warned that without relief, "the company's operations risk no longer being sustainable and, in an extreme case, may have to be shut down."

It urged Estonia to seek an EU-level exemption to include greenhouse vegetable growers among eligible high-energy users or provide equivalent support through other state aid mechanisms.

"Businesses are already struggling right now, and any state aid support or cost savings helps them stay competitive," the association added.

Grüne Fee produces a variety of fresh herbs and vegetables available in stores year round, including its signature long cucumbers popularly known as "Luunja cucumbers."

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

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