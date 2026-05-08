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EU aid delays leave Estonian beekeepers in cashflow squeeze

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Professional Estonian beekeeper Lembit Liin with his bees.
Professional Estonian beekeeper Lembit Liin with his bees. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
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Beekeepers in Estonia say delays in EU support payments meant to boost the sector's competitiveness are creating serious cashflow problems for many small producers.

The aid program funds training, disease and pest control, lab honey testing, cooperation with researchers and efforts to raise consumer awareness. But under current rules, payments are typically made only after expenses have been covered first.

Project manager Aivar Raudmets said the new system requires beekeepers to first pay all costs themselves before reimbursement is issued; advance payments are possible only with a letter of guarantee.

Officials at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture admit they see no immediate fix but are open to discussing the concerns with beekeepers.

Heino Kuusmann's colorful Estonian beehives. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

Kai-Liis Nõlvak, a policy official at the ministry's Agricultural Policy Department, suggested one workaround could be submitting reimbursement claims more frequently — up to 10 times a year — to speed up payments.

Meanwhile, however, beekeepers want to return to a previous system that reimbursed transport costs based on a per-kilometer rate without requiring detailed receipts.

Officials said a new standardized transport reimbursement rate is being developed, but implementation will take time.

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Editor: Aili Vahtla

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