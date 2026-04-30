Estonia's inflation was 3.3% in April

Inflation in Estonia stood at 3.3 percent year-on-year in April, according to a Statistics Estonia flash estimate.

The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) also rose by 0.9 percent between March and April 2026.

One of the main drivers was fuel price increases sparked by the crisis in the Middle East.

"According to the initial estimate, the increase in the index in April was mainly due to the high prices of diesel fuel and petrol, which have risen due to the armed conflicts in the Middle East," said Lauri Veski, consumer price statistics service manager at Statistics Estonia.

The figure was unchanged on March's on-year HICP, while the HICP fell 0.2 percent between February and March.

This is a flash estimate which will be refined once more detailed data on April prices are received, the agency said.

The HICP includes the expenditure by tourists visiting Estonia, whereas the consumer price index (CPI) reflects the average expenditure structure of Estonian residents.

The CPI data for April is to be published on May 8, and the official HICP figures will be released on May 19, Statistics Estonia says.

More detailed information is here and here.

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