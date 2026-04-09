Fuel prices dip Thursday morning, but cheaper outside central Tallinn

As of Thursday morning, fuel prices at pump had eased somewhat from the record highs seen at the start of the week.

Ongoing and intense price competition have been cited as the main factor behind variations across chains in the Tallinn area.

At gas stations on the outskirts of the capital, the price of a liter of diesel had generally fallen to around €2.022 or €2.034, from up to €2.119 on Wednesday evening, and well above that earlier in the week. However the price of diesel per liter was unchanged as of Thursday morning, compared with Wednesday evening, in more central parts of town.

The price of a liter of 95-octane gasoline in outer Tallinn had mostly dropped to between €1.684 and €1.689, while in the city center it generally remained higher, at €1.774 per filling station displays at the time of writing.

On Monday, the retail price of diesel fuel in Estonia reached an all-time high of €2.30 per liter, with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing conflict in the region cited as the cause. The ongoing high prices has prompted discussion over potentially cutting diesel excise duties.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!