Estonian diesel price hits new high

The price of diesel fuel rose to a new record high in Estonia on Monday, reaching €2.299 per liter.

The price of diesel overtook gasoline prices following the start of the Iran conflict, rising to above €2 per liter on March 20.

Fuel expert and member of the management board of Terminal, Alan Vaht, said in a social media post that the global market price of diesel set a new record both last Thursday and on Monday morning. Monday's new record is $1,675 per ton.

"For the moment, the price has eased slightly, but compared to last week, it is still on an upward trend," Vaht wrote around midday.

He pointed out that since the start of the U.S.–Iran conflict, the global market price of diesel has risen by $868 per ton. "Before the war, the price of diesel remained in the range of $700–750 per ton, which means that the increase has been greater than the pre-war price level itself," Vaht said.

In euro terms, the global market price of diesel, including VAT, has risen by 80.1 cents per liter, while the increase at filling stations has been 75 cents per liter.

Commenting on fuel prices in Estonia, Vaht noted: "It can be said with some certainty that in areas with greater competition, posted prices for gasoline and diesel will fall within a few hours by about 5 to 7 cents per liter, and by tomorrow prices will already be approximately 15–20 cents per liter lower."

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