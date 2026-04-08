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Draining Fuel from the Russian War Machine: Oil, Gas, and Sanctions Outlook

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The Kiwala, part of Russia's shadow fleet, at anchor in Muuga Bay after being impounded by Estonian authorities in April.
The Kiwala, part of Russia's shadow fleet, at anchor in Muuga Bay after being impounded by Estonian authorities in April. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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On Wednesday, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tallinn-based International Center for Defense and Security will hold a seminar on energy markets, sanctions, and Russia's energy sector.

The seminar will focus on the presentation of the newly completed study "Draining the Russian War Machine of Fuel: Prospects for Oil, Gas and Sanctions" and will be introduced by the study's author, Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen, professor of Russian environmental studies at the Aleksanteri Institute, University of Helsinki.

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov and the ICDS Director Kristi Raik will open the seminar.

The second half of the event will feature a discussion focusing on how the situation in the Middle East affects sanctions policy and the global energy market.

Panelists include Kadri Elias-Hindoalla, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Sanctions and Strategic Export Control; Professor Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen; Ando Leppiman, Chairman of the Management Board of the Estonian Stockpiling Agency; and economic expert Raivo Vare. The discussion will be moderated by Gert Siniloo, Director General of the Ministry's Connectivity and Climate Diplomacy Department.

The seminar lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,

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Editor: Helen Wright

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