Draining Fuel from the Russian War Machine: Oil, Gas, and Sanctions Outlook

On Wednesday, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tallinn-based International Center for Defense and Security will hold a seminar on energy markets, sanctions, and Russia's energy sector.

The seminar will focus on the presentation of the newly completed study "Draining the Russian War Machine of Fuel: Prospects for Oil, Gas and Sanctions" and will be introduced by the study's author, Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen, professor of Russian environmental studies at the Aleksanteri Institute, University of Helsinki.

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov and the ICDS Director Kristi Raik will open the seminar.

The second half of the event will feature a discussion focusing on how the situation in the Middle East affects sanctions policy and the global energy market.

Panelists include Kadri Elias-Hindoalla, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Sanctions and Strategic Export Control; Professor Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen; Ando Leppiman, Chairman of the Management Board of the Estonian Stockpiling Agency; and economic expert Raivo Vare. The discussion will be moderated by Gert Siniloo, Director General of the Ministry's Connectivity and Climate Diplomacy Department.

The seminar lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,

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