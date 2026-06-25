Estonian diplomat named EU foreign service deputy chief

After serving the role on an acting basis, Estonia's Matti Maasikas has been formally appointed deputy secretary general of the EU's European External Action Service (EEAS).

He was first appointed acting deputy secretary general in 2025, under High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas.

According to the EEAS senior appointments list out Wednesday, Maasikas was confirmed as deputy secretary general for geoeconomics and interinstitutional issues.

The appointment marks the latest step in his steady rise through the EU diplomatic service and placing him in the highest-ranking EU foreign policy post ever held by an Estonian.

Since November 2024, Maasikas has served as managing director for Europe and Central Asia at the EEAS, overseeing EU foreign policy coordination with non-EU countries across the region, particularly support for Ukraine.

From 2019 to 2023, he headed the EU delegation to Ukraine, and previously held several senior positions at Estonia's Foreign Ministry.

Maasikas will formally take up his duties on September 1.

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