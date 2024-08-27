Estonian diplomat appointed EEAS' managing director for Europe

Estonian diplomat Matti Maasikas will take up a new role at the EU External Action Service (EEAS) shaping the bloc's policies towards countries such as Turkey, Switzerland and the UK.

Maasikas, who is currently the principle adviser on strategic issues at the EEAS secretary general, will start the new position of managing director for Europe on November 1, the Estonian representation of the European Commission told ERR.

The managing director shapes the EU's policy towards European countries outside the EU, such as Turkey, the Western Balkan countries, the United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and small countries.

The organization has 10 managing directors responsible for relations with different parts of the world.

The EEAS reports to the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who is likely to be former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Maasikas started his diplomatic career at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2001. His last posting was as the EU's ambassador to Ukraine between 2019-2023.

