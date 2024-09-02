Estonia appoints new permanent representative to the European Union

Kyllike Sillaste-Elling, who previously served as deputy secretary general for political affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is set to begin her work as Estonia's new permanent representative to the European Union.

From 2017 to 2021, Kyllike Sillaste-Elling served as Estonia's ambassador to NATO.

Initially, Politico reported that Lauri Kuusing would assume the role of Estonia's Coreper I ambassador, but according to the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this is not accurate.

Kuusing is Estonia's representative to the Political and Security Committee. Marten Kokk remains Estonia's Coreper I ambassador and deputy head of the permanent representation.

Kuusing previously served as Estonia's ambassador to the Netherlands in The Hague. Before that, he was the foreign policy adviser to President Kersti Kaljulaid.

New permanent representatives to the European Union are also being appointed from Luxembourg (Nicolas Mackel), Lithuania (Nerijus Aleksiejūnas) and Finland (Jori Arvonen).

