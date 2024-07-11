NATO summit outcome meets Estonia's goals

Estonia's main goals going into the NATO summit in Washington have been achieved, politicians said on Thursday. These were aiding Ukraine towards victory in the ongoing invasion by the Russian Federation, progress towards NATO membership, and a stiffening of allies' defensive and deterrence postures.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) noted that: "Going to Washington, Estonia had three clear goals and the joint statement of the summit marks all three."

"All these decisions will contribute to Ukraine's victory in the war and their advance on the path to NATO accession," Tsahkna added, via a foreign ministry press release.

Day two of the Washington summit, which also saw the adoption of the summit declaration.

NATO Washington summit group photo. Source: Government Office

The decision means, important steps are being taken towards helping Ukraine triumph in the ongoing war, towards its future membership of NATO, and towards strengthening the allies' defense and deterrence posture: These were also three main goals for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, going into the summit.

Military support to Ukraine at least €40 billion per year

A decision taken at the summit will bring the coordination of military assistance, logistics and training for Ukraine under the leadership of the alliance, which outgoing Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said "will help to place assistance for Ukraine on a firmly structured basis."

Allied military assistance for Ukraine would run to at least €40 billion per year, following a decision at the summit.

Emphasised at NATO Public Forum that there is Russia's shadow war ongoing against all of us.



We need to raise awareness about their tactics and ensure our firm response within the Alliance.#NATOSummit pic.twitter.com/cUiD0OdU7o — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) July 10, 2024

Kallas also noted that: "The summit reaffirmed that Ukraine's future is in NATO."

"With today's decisions we have shown that the Ukraine's path to NATO membership is irreversible," adding that "lasting peace can only be achieved by eliminating all of the gray zones in European security – because sooner or later, such areas lead to conflicts and wars," the prime minister added via a press release.

Prime Minister Kallas also stressed during the summit that security, peace and stability in Europe depend on how the war in Ukraine concludes.

"As allies, we must help to secure Ukraine's victory and support Ukraine on its path towards NATO membership," she said. "We adopted an important support package for Ukraine at today's meeting. This sends a clear message to Russia that we will not tire of supporting Ukraine, and that Ukraine has the right to choose its own security arrangements."

Kallas to ERR: Ukraine's path to NATO membership 'irreversible'

In response to ERR's own question whether this was just a slightly stronger rewording on what was agreed at last year's Vilnius summit or actually a significant step forward, the prime minister answered: "The real steps forward from what was agreed in Vilnius are actually the aid that Ukraine receives and all these training of soldiers, all these unified standards and all the aid that Ukraine receives. These are actually substantive things, which show that Ukraine's path is irreversible."

Foreign Minister Tsahkna noted in a press release: "We are sending a clear message to Moscow that our support to Ukraine remains unwavering, that the alliance's open door policy will continue and Ukraine has the right to choose its security arrangements."

Washington Summit Declaration sends a clear message:



our support to #Ukraine remains unwavering



@NATO will remain focused on blocking Russia's aggressive actions



we will prioritize the rapid development of our defence capabilities#NATOSummit #StrongerTogether https://t.co/mMmDGTHNb1 — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) July 10, 2024

NATO must strengthen its collective defense, as the threat from Russia has not diminished in any way, Prime Minister Kallas added, noting in a press release, she was "delighted that allies made a political commitment here in Washington today to focus their investments on these areas to ensure that these capabilities – which are critical to NATO's defense plans – are put in place over the next five years."

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Don't have luxury of waiting on 2.5 percent defense spend

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Kyllike Sillaste-Elling, deputizing in Washington for the foreign minister, noted on the topic of defense spend by member states being a minimum of 2.5 percent of GDP that: "We do not have the luxury of waiting,"

"NATO must reinforce its defense posture and this requires an increase in defense spending," Sillaste-Elling added.

The prime minister noted: "Given today's security environment and the needs of NATO's defense plans, it is clear that 2 percent is not enough."

"All allies must invest 2.5-3 percent in defense to close the capability gaps and finance the alliance's plans. We need to initiate discussions in NATO to increase defense spending. Estonia's goal is to reach an agreement on raising defense spending by the time of the next NATO summit, in the Hague," the prime minister went on.

Kallas: Vital to keep focus on Russia threat

Kallas called it important for Estonia that NATO continue to maintain focus on the threat posed by Russia.

She said: "Allies agreed that Russia remains the most serious, immediate and long-term threat to the alliance."

The Prime Minister also took part in a panel discussion within the summit's framework. Source: Government Office

Russia's hybrid activities were also on the table at the summit, and Kallas noted that it is vital for NATO to respond to Russia's increased and more forceful activities in this area in a resolute manner, one which demonstrates to Russia that such actions have consequences.

Allies also stressed NATO must continue address threats emanating from the south as well, an area where Russia is also playing a role.

"In that regard it is particularly important to maintain our focus on Russia's destabilizing activities in the Middle East, the North Africa region and the Sahel," Prime Minister Kallas said.

Thursday is the final day of the Washington summit, which marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the alliance, and will include meeting with EU and with Indo-Pacific partners, as well a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Attending the summit is Kallas' last significant act as Estonian prime minister. The hearing on her High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy candidacy takes place next week.

