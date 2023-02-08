Maasikas: Ukraine peace plan does not include immediately attainable goals

News
Matti Maasikas.
Matti Maasikas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a 10-point peace plan at the EU-Ukraine summit, including nuclear safety and reparations, Matti Maasikas, the EU's representative in Ukraine, said.

At this week's summit in Kiev, Zelenski proposed the plan, which had previously been presented in bare bones but is now a ten-point concrete action plan, and the European Union's representation agreed to it, Maasikas said.

"It consists of 10 points. It is not a step-by-step guide to achieving peace, but rather a list of issues that must be addressed in order to achieve peace. Aside from the withdrawal of Russian troops and actual peace talks, there are issues such as nuclear and food security, humanitarian issues, future reparations, and, of course, the consequences for war criminals."

He went on to say that it is not a plan that will be implemented one step at a time, but rather a list of issues and problems that must be addressed. "And the European Union fully agrees. /.../ The European Union has pledged its support for President Zelenski's proposed peace plan."

He also said that the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, including Crimea, is firmly included in the peace plan.

Maasikas said that the EU delegation sent a strong message to Ukraine that the EU is Ukraine's future, and the Ukrainian side said that they hope to begin accession negotiations by the end of this year.

"All of the candidate countries want more from the European Union than the EU is willing to give at the time, and they want to move quickly toward membership. This is completely normal. Ukraine's leaders are well aware that they do not have much time. There is a lot of sympathy and attention right now for Ukraine, and the Ukrainian leadership is making excellent use of it. Prior to February 24, last year, no one in the European Union was ready to even begin a discussion about giving Ukraine the prospect of joining the European Union, let alone candidate status," Maasikas said.

Ukraine, he said, has accomplished in a matter of weeks what other candidate countries take a year to accomplish. "Ukraine is working hard to meet the European Union's seven recommendations. EU leaders in Kiev also acknowledged progress toward meeting them. Some tasks remain to be done," Maasikas said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

Government to tie passing of two bills to confidence vote

16:45

Estonian press photographer opens Ukraine war exhibition in Järva County

16:38

Russia reduces embassy staff to required level

16:15

Student shortages force several Estonian schools to close

15:46

Maasikas: Ukraine peace plan does not include immediately attainable goals

15:44

EFIS chief: 2024 state budget major challenge for Russia as war continues

15:25

Kumu Art Museum shows notable films on architecture, urban vision

15:16

State debt burden, taxation system in focus on Vikerraadio electoral debate

14:45

Global Estonian Report: February 8-15

14:15

January motor fuel sales in Estonia down almost 5 million liters on year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.02

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

07.02

Tallinn public transport significantly disrupted by tram line construction

07.02

January food prices: Rally continues

06.02

Minister: Ryanair has not 'slammed the door' on Tallinn Airport

07.02

Reform the only party against moving weekend public holidays to weekdays

07.02

2nd Infantry Brigade commander: We won't be caught with our pants down

12:44

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia threat not diminished by Ukraine war

11:35

Terminal D stop removed from new tram line to save time and money

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: