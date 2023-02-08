Estonian press photographer opens Ukraine war exhibition in Järva County

News
Press photographer Dmitri Kotjuh has opened an exhibition of his photography from Ukraine.
Open gallery
42 photos
News

Järva Teataja press photographer Dmitri Kotjuh has opened a new exhibition of his work from the war in Ukraine at the Türi Cultural Center in Järva County. For Kotjuh, who has Ukrainian roots, working in Ukraine over the past year was much more than just another job.

The exhibition entitled "Sõjas tööl,"features 90 works, taken by Kotjuh in 30 different locations throughout Ukraine over the past year. Since Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine began last February, Kotjuh has spent more than two months in Ukraine.

For Kotjuh, his photography work in Ukraine is much more than just another job, with everything happening in the country also a personal tragedy for him. "My roots are in Ukraine, in Chernihiv Oblast. My relatives live there. The places, which I visited just a few years ago, are now devastated. This exhibition is a summary of the most time-consuming experience of the past year, but one that has also built up my mental strength and physical stamina," Kotjuh said.

The exhibition was inspired by people's reactions. "People's responses are often more important than people think. My photos have been used in several international media publications and exhibited in England and Austria. It was time to do something in Estonia. As well as (being taken in) different locations, the pictures also reflect other aspects of the war. War is not only about the front line and the battles, but also about how it affects the lives of ordinary people weeks later, when the sounds of the battle are already far away," Kotjuh said.

The exhibition "At War at Work" ("Sõjas tööl")by Dmitri Kotjuh will remain open in the gallery of the Türi Cultural Centre until March 3.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

Government to tie passing of two bills to confidence vote

16:45

Estonian press photographer opens Ukraine war exhibition in Järva County

16:38

Russia reduces embassy staff to required level

16:15

Student shortages force several Estonian schools to close

15:46

Maasikas: Ukraine peace plan does not include immediately attainable goals

15:44

EFIS chief: 2024 state budget major challenge for Russia as war continues

15:25

Kumu Art Museum shows notable films on architecture, urban vision

15:16

State debt burden, taxation system in focus on Vikerraadio electoral debate

14:45

Global Estonian Report: February 8-15

14:15

January motor fuel sales in Estonia down almost 5 million liters on year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.02

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

07.02

Tallinn public transport significantly disrupted by tram line construction

07.02

January food prices: Rally continues

06.02

Minister: Ryanair has not 'slammed the door' on Tallinn Airport

07.02

Reform the only party against moving weekend public holidays to weekdays

07.02

2nd Infantry Brigade commander: We won't be caught with our pants down

12:44

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia threat not diminished by Ukraine war

11:35

Terminal D stop removed from new tram line to save time and money

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: