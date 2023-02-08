Estonian press photographer opens Ukraine war exhibition in Järva County

Järva Teataja press photographer Dmitri Kotjuh has opened a new exhibition of his work from the war in Ukraine at the Türi Cultural Center in Järva County. For Kotjuh, who has Ukrainian roots, working in Ukraine over the past year was much more than just another job.

The exhibition entitled "Sõjas tööl,"features 90 works, taken by Kotjuh in 30 different locations throughout Ukraine over the past year. Since Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine began last February, Kotjuh has spent more than two months in Ukraine.

For Kotjuh, his photography work in Ukraine is much more than just another job, with everything happening in the country also a personal tragedy for him. "My roots are in Ukraine, in Chernihiv Oblast. My relatives live there. The places, which I visited just a few years ago, are now devastated. This exhibition is a summary of the most time-consuming experience of the past year, but one that has also built up my mental strength and physical stamina," Kotjuh said.

The exhibition was inspired by people's reactions. "People's responses are often more important than people think. My photos have been used in several international media publications and exhibited in England and Austria. It was time to do something in Estonia. As well as (being taken in) different locations, the pictures also reflect other aspects of the war. War is not only about the front line and the battles, but also about how it affects the lives of ordinary people weeks later, when the sounds of the battle are already far away," Kotjuh said.

The exhibition "At War at Work" ("Sõjas tööl")by Dmitri Kotjuh will remain open in the gallery of the Türi Cultural Centre until March 3.

--

