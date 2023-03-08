Freedom Square photo exhibition to show Ukrainians who fled to Estonia

A new photo exhibition depicting Ukrainians who fled to Estonia following Russia's full-scale military invasion is set to go on display this Friday, March 10, in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) "I choose life" contains works by Ukrainian photographers who came to Estonia as refugees.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE) pointed out, that, in terms of population, Estonia is the country, which has taken in the largest number of Ukrainian war refugees, many of whom have found a new home in the Estonian capital.

"Behind these big numbers are people's lives and stories, each of which is unique and deserves attention," said Oja. "The aim of the exhibition is to notice them, to support them, and to collectively understand that they are full members of our society, who want to contribute and are very welcome here."

The photo exhibition contains portraits of Ukrainians, who fled to Estonia after the war. The images are accompanied with their personal stories including details of what their lives were like in Ukraine, how they have adapted in Estonia and the kind of person they see themselves being in five years' time.

An image from the photo exhibition "I Choose Life." Source: Daria Prasko

The exhibition is organized by the Tallinn Culture and Sports Department and is the result of a social cultural project featuring work produced by photographers who are all Ukrainian war refugees.

Natalia Fomina, a Ukrainian photographer who took part in the project, said that for her it has been an inspiring experience. "I heard a lot of interesting stories and everyone has their own pain and experiences. People don't just stand still when they are in another country, they evolve, improve, learn the language, expand their range of activities and acquire new professions," Fomina said.

"I believe that Ukrainians are inspiring other nations with their courage and faith that there will be a better future."

In addition to work by Natalia Fomina, who is from Odesa, the exhibition also includes photographs by Daria Prasko from Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson Oblast), Maksym Bilozor from Dnipro and Yuliia Dvornichenko from Mariupol.

The exhibition opens on Freedom Square in Tallinn this Friday, March 10, at 4 p.m. and can be seen until March 25.

An image from the photo exhibition "I Choose Life." Source: Maksym Bilozor

