Captured Russian tank moved from Tallinn's Freedom Square

News
The captured Russian T-72 tank being removed from Tallinn's Freedom Square.
The captured Russian T-72 tank being removed from Tallinn's Freedom Square. Source: Aleksandr Semjonov / ERR
News

On Thursday, the Estonian Ministry of Defense removed the war-damaged T-72 Russian tank from Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väjlak), where it has been on display since February 25. The tank, which was brought to Estonia from Ukraine, will soon be displayed in other cities throughout the country.

On February 23, Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) wrote to local government leaders, explaining that the ministry wanted to exhibit the damaged tank in several cities across Estonia between February 25 and the end of March.

After spending a week on display in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse Väjlak), the ministry had planned for the tank move on to Rakvere, Narva, Jõhvi, Tartu, Võru, Viljandi and Pärnu, where it could also be seen by the public.

However, those plans have since been altered, and the tank will no longer go to Narva or Rakvere. Instead, it has now been placed into temporary storage before being displayed in Jõhvi for just one day on March 9.

The tank had been scheduled for display in Narva, from March 8-11. However, the city's mayor Katri Raik said, that will no longer be the case. Raik wrote on social media, that after spending much of the last six months thinking about the removal of another tank, Narva now wants to move on to a "tank-free" future.

In Raik's view, it would be better to open a photography exhibition in the city showing the suffering and destruction caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine.

In a similar development, Mayor of Rakvere Triin Varek (Center) said, that the proposed timing of the tank's arrival in Rakvere is far from ideal. Varek added, that the message the war-damaged tank conveys is neither clear nor strong enough to warrant its display in Rakvere at this time.

"(The tank) is currently in storage and further displays will be announced soon," said Hellar Lill, director of the Estonian War Museum.

The museum declined to disclose the exact location where the tank is being stored.

After the tank has been exhibited in cities around Estonia, it will be taken to the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi. Similar displays of Russian tanks captured in Ukraine are also taking place in Latvia, Lithuania and Germany.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:02

Latvia inflation highest in euro area in February, Estonia second highest

15:30

New analyses find proposed Soviet monuments act constitutional

14:33

Technical watchdog: Fixing Luminor online banking will take time

14:10

Captured Russian tank moved from Tallinn's Freedom Square

13:29

'Valimisstuudio': Party leaders debate economy, security

13:14

Balti-Tartu transmission line re-energized in step toward synchronization

13:09

Faktum & Ariko forecast: Reform will take a narrow win over EKRE

12:33

Health Board shuts Tartu V Spa due to high Legionella bacteria levels

12:00

First ever 'Literary Days' get underway in Viljandi

11:22

Thousands of kids on kindergarten waiting lists in Tallinn suburbs

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.03

RIA, police divided over Estonian ID card recall costing tens of thousands

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

28.02

War museum: It is not appropriate to leave flowers at the Russian tank

01.03

Salm: Flowers on a Russian tank will never be a positive symbol in Estonia

01.03

Estonian economy contracts 1.3 percent in 2022

07:45

Party ratings: Center overtake EKRE in support

01.03

Russian tank will not be exhibited in Narva

01.03

Ratings: Reform's support continues to drop, EKRE's rises

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: