Russian tank will not be exhibited in Narva

Destroyed T-72 tank in Tallinn's Freedom Square.
Destroyed T-72 tank in Tallinn's Freedom Square. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The destroyed Russian tank sent to Estonia by Ukraine will not go on display in Narva next week, Mayor Katri Raik said on Wednesday.

"Our President Alar Karis warned last year that Narva should not become a city of one tank. Let it stay that way. Narva is now only thinking about the moving of one tank, and we want to move on with our lives tank-free," Raik wrote on social media.

She suggested a photo exhibition depicting Russian aggression in Ukraine should be put up instead.

"I would like to thank Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur for his understanding. The destroyed tank will not arrive in Narva on 8 March," added Raik.

The tank is on display on Tallinn's Freedom Square until Thursday (March 2).

The ministry plans to send the tank to other cities in the coming weeks such as Rakvere, Jõhvi, Narva, Tartu, Võru, Viljandi and Pärnu.

Last year, a Tank T-34 tank erected by the Soviets to celebrate the "liberation" of Estonia in 1944 was removed from Narva.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

