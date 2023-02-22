Ukraine sends captured Russian tank to Estonia

News
Several captured Russian tanks are being sent to Germany and the Baltics by Ukraine
Several captured Russian tanks are being sent to Germany and the Baltics by Ukraine Source: Oleksi Reznikov/Facebook
News

Ukraine has sent Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany captured Russian tanks which will become museum exhibits, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.

"Tonight, 4 russian tanks "invaded" the EU&NATO. But thanks to #UAarmy there is a nuance. On Feb 24, citizens of 4 countries - Germany, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - will simultaneously see that russian tanks can get to Europe through Ukraine only as museum exhibits or trophies," the minister wrote on social media.

Ukraine sent similar tanks to Poland and the Czech Republic last year.

Estonia's Ministry of Defense said a Russian 72-T tank will arrive in Estonia.

In response to Reznikov's announcement, Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk said: "Our friends are sharing with us some results of their hard work. Work they are doing using tools from us. We #StandWithUkraine."  

Its final destination will be the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi, but it will be shown in different cities around the country first.

It is estimated that Russia has lost up to 2,300 tanks during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This includes about half of its most modern battle tanks, according to a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22.02

Ukraine sends captured Russian tank to Estonia

22.02

Riigikogu holds last session

22.02

Karis: US commitment to European security is stronger than ever

22.02

Government agrees Russia is 'main threat' to Estonia's security

22.02

Estonian Independence Day begins with flag raising ceremony

22.02

New season brings changes to e-scooter parking rules in Tartu and Tallinn

22.02

Estonia's Riigikogu adopts statement in support of people of Ukraine

22.02

Analyst: EKRE might not make the government if it bests Center at elections

22.02

Average pension rises to €700

22.02

Environment minister slashes state forest felling volumes Updated

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

21.02

Poll: Gap between Reform, EKRE decreases slightly

20.02

Estonia procured twice as much ammunition in 2022 than in previous 30 years

21.02

Research: New smart ring detects whether a drink has been spiked

22.02

Elisa, Tele2 announce mobile package tariff hikes

22.02

Sõõrumaa to build seaside Talsinki Quarter on site of muddy parking lot

21.02

Politicians to hold election night parties in Tallinn

22.02

Police warn of phishing scam which uses alarming phone text message

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: