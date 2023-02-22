Ukraine sends captured Russian tank to Estonia

Ukraine has sent Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany captured Russian tanks which will become museum exhibits, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.

"Tonight, 4 russian tanks "invaded" the EU&NATO. But thanks to #UAarmy there is a nuance. On Feb 24, citizens of 4 countries - Germany, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - will simultaneously see that russian tanks can get to Europe through Ukraine only as museum exhibits or trophies," the minister wrote on social media.

Ukraine sent similar tanks to Poland and the Czech Republic last year.

Estonia's Ministry of Defense said a Russian 72-T tank will arrive in Estonia.

In response to Reznikov's announcement, Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk said: "Our friends are sharing with us some results of their hard work. Work they are doing using tools from us. We #StandWithUkraine."

Its final destination will be the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi, but it will be shown in different cities around the country first.

It is estimated that Russia has lost up to 2,300 tanks during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This includes about half of its most modern battle tanks, according to a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

