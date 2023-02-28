Ministry wants to put destroyed Russian tank on display in major cities

News
The captured Russian T-72 tank, on display in Freedom Square, Tallinn, Saturday, February 25, 2023.
The captured Russian T-72 tank, on display in Freedom Square, Tallinn, Saturday, February 25, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Before the destroyed T-72 tank of the Russian armed forces reaches the War Museum in Viimsi, the Ministry of Defense wants to put it on display, in addition to Tallinn, in the cities of Rakvere, Jõhvi, Narva, Tartu, Viljandi and Pärnu.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) on February 23 sent a letter to local government heads, clarifying that the ministry wants to display the exhibit in various cities between February 25 and the end of March. The destroyed tank is currently on display in Tallinn's Freedom Square.

The plan is to showcase the captured tank in Rakvere March 2-5, Jõhvi March 5-8, Narva March 8-11, Tartu March 11-14, Võru March 14-17, Viljandi March 17-20 and Pärnu March 20-23.

Pevkur writes that the ministry will organize transport and ensure security.

The ministry wants the tank displayed in plain view in frequented locations in or near city centers.

At the same time, local governments have to approve the exhibit.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:28

Tallinn opening school applications for kids starting first grade this fall

10:51

Ministry wants to put destroyed Russian tank on display in major cities

10:40

Estonian police service dogs learn best through intense play

10:27

Estonia has coped well with drying up of trade with Russia

09:55

State commitment to hydrogen energy is increasing

09:13

Port of Tallinn profit €25.6 million last year

08:54

Trade deal with Britain fixes most important issues

08:01

Ukrainian ambassador: Ukraine already defending NATO eastern flank

07:31

No more ambulance queues at Tallinn emergency rooms

27.02

US ambassador to Estonia: Putin did not go to Bucha, this is Russia's war

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

25.02

Estonia wishes to forgo bulk of 1.3 million on-order Pfizer Covid doses

27.02

US ambassador to Estonia: Putin did not go to Bucha, this is Russia's war

27.02

Estonian Russian-language private media receive €1 million from state

27.02

EDF chief: Some countries chose to ignore last January that war was coming

27.02

VIDEO | Stoltenberg to ERR: The biggest risk of all is to let Putin win

27.02

Central bank: January average housing loan interest rate up to 4.7 percent

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: