Ministry wants to put destroyed Russian tank on display in major cities

Before the destroyed T-72 tank of the Russian armed forces reaches the War Museum in Viimsi, the Ministry of Defense wants to put it on display, in addition to Tallinn, in the cities of Rakvere, Jõhvi, Narva, Tartu, Viljandi and Pärnu.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) on February 23 sent a letter to local government heads, clarifying that the ministry wants to display the exhibit in various cities between February 25 and the end of March. The destroyed tank is currently on display in Tallinn's Freedom Square.

The plan is to showcase the captured tank in Rakvere March 2-5, Jõhvi March 5-8, Narva March 8-11, Tartu March 11-14, Võru March 14-17, Viljandi March 17-20 and Pärnu March 20-23.

Pevkur writes that the ministry will organize transport and ensure security.

The ministry wants the tank displayed in plain view in frequented locations in or near city centers.

At the same time, local governments have to approve the exhibit.

--

