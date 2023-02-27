Two new temporary exhibitions about war in Ukraine open in Tallinn

Two temporary exhibitions have opened in Tallinn, marking the first anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Both "Artarmor. Art That Saves Lives" and "Ukraine - Crucifixion. 365..." contain objects, images and stories from the war in Ukraine.

Visitors to the Estonian History Museum's Great Guild building in Tallinn Old Town can see a collection of used armor plates that saved the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, which have been transformed by well-known Ukrainian artists into unique art objects with exceptional histories.

The exhibition "Artarmor. Art That Saves Lives," will be in Estonia until March 12. The exhibits will then be sold, with the proceeds going towards the purchase of personal protective equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.

Meanwhile, in cooperation with the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory has opened another exhibition entitled "Ukraine – Crucifixion. 365…" at Harju tänav 13, also in Tallinn.

The exhibition features personal equipment abandoned by the occupying forces as well as propaganda materials and photographs taken in the regions of Ukraine, which were captured but have since been liberated.

Afterwards, the items on display will be sold to raise funds to support Ukraine. "We are organizing a charity auction to sell these works. We have an ambitious goal of raising $100 million (USD), which, together with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the (Ukrainian) Ministry of Defense we will use to buy new body armor, helmets and goggles to help protect the lives of Ukrainians," said Oleksandr Kovalchuk, representative of the charity "Ukraine for Heroes."

"This exhibition was created during the war and depicts the war. It is one of the first exhibitions in the world where objects, arguments and evidence (from the war) can be seen outside Ukraine," said curator Yuri Savchuk.

The exhibition "Ukraine – Crucifixion. 365…" is open until March 25 from Wednesday to Sunday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m..

Some visitors may find the content of the exhibition disturbing, and so it is not considered suitable for children under the age of 12.

Last week a captured Russian T-72 tank was also put on display in Tallin's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak).

More information about the exhibition "Art Armor. Art That Saves Lives" can be found here while further details about "Ukraine – Crucifixion. 365…" are available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!