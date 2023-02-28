Narva mayor: Now is the wrong time to display destroyed Russian tank

The captured Russian T-72 tank, on display in Freedom Square, Tallinn, Saturday, February 25, 2023.
The captured Russian T-72 tank, on display in Freedom Square, Tallinn, Saturday, February 25, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
It is not the right time to display the destroyed Russian T-72 tank in Narva, which was sent from Ukraine to Estonia, said city mayor Katri Raik on Tuesday.

"This is a particularly bad time to discuss this issue. [Minister of Defense] Mr. Hanno Pevkur (Reform) is himself running for office in Lääne-Viru County, where he plans to show off a tank before the elections. We are currently confusing politics and elections with the war in Ukraine. This is completely wrong," Raik said in an interview with ERR.

"And now, of course, experienced politicians are using this tank theme here in Ida-Viru County. Both in Jõhvi and Narva. And I'm far from the only local government leader who has strong doubts about why they do it," she added.

Jõhvi's council will discuss the idea next week.

Rakvere has said it will only show the tank after the elections, which take place on March 5.

The city's mayor Triin Varek said information boards will also be displayed.

"We felt that the elections were still the priority at the moment and that we would accept this exhibit at a later date. We proposed a time to coincide with the anniversary of the March deportations," she told Aktuaalne kaamera.

Pevkur said on Tuesday the ministry is discussing the next steps with city councils around Estonia.

There are currently plans to exhibit the war machine in Rakvere, Jõhvi, Narva, Tartu, Võru, Viljandi and Pärnu before it heads to the Estonia War Museum in Viimisi.

It will stand on Tallinn's Freedom Square until March 2.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: rus.err.ee

