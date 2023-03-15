Captured Russian tank continues its tour of Estonia in Antsla, Valga

The tank, a T-72 model, was in Antsla, Võru County, Tuesday morning, continuing to Valga that afternoon, Lõuna Postimees says (link in Estonian).

Antsla Deputy Mayro Kurmet Müürsepp told the daily that the tank: "Came directly from Tartu, en route to Valga, and will be here in Antsla for one day, for the people to explore and see."

"It is here in order to remember and think about our present, past and future, what the horrors of war can represent, to think in our hearts and minds that such nonsense will never come to Estonia."

The tank was knocked-out and captured in the early stages of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a year ago. It was first displayed in Tallinn, from February 25, mirroring similar exhibits in various European capitals, including one in Vilnius.

While it left Tallinn on March 2, the towns of Narva, Jõhvi and Rakvere opted not to display it - in Narva's case in particular this was likely to be the result of sensitivities surrounding the majority Russian-speaking populace there, many of whom still express support for the Kremlin.

The T-72 then headed south, to Tartu, and now Antsla and Valga. The latter town is on the border with Latvia, meaning residents of Valka, south of the border, were also able to inspect it.

