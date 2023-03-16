Captured Russian tank moves on to Viljandi

News
The destroyed Russian T-72 tank while it was on display in Tallinn's Freedom Square.
The destroyed Russian T-72 tank while it was on display in Tallinn's Freedom Square. Source: Michael Cole
News

From Friday, a knocked-out Russian tank will be on display in the South Estonian town of Viljandi, regional daily Sakala reports.

The tank, a T-72 model, was captured early on in the current Ukraine war, now in its second year, and has so far been on display in Tallinn, Tartu and also Antsla, Võru County, and Valga, on the Estonian-Latvian border.

The Ministry of Defense announced that the tank will be on public display in the parking area by the Viljandi city stadium, between Järva and Aasa streets, from Friday, March 17 through to Monday, March 20, inclusive, Sakala reports (link in Estonian), though it will be attended by round-the-clock guarding and surveillance, not least due to some reported instances of inappropriate "commemoration" of actions of the Russian regime, via the placing of flowers.

Viljandi Mayor Madis Timpson (Reform) said the main purpose for bringing the tank to the town – an offer which authorities in Narva, Jõhvi and Rakvere have declined – is to commemorate the recently passed first anniversary of the invasion, while Sakala reports that the exhibit is demonstration that the current conflict is winnable, by the west, while encouraging the continued military and other aid Estonia and other European and western countries have been providing.

The tank was first on display in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) on February 25, a day after independence day, and mirrors similar installations in Latvia, Lithuania and other European countries, and its final resting place will be the national war museum in Viimsi.

Sakala is part of the Postimees group of papers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Sakala

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:35

Local governments would not rush into local taxes

17:31

Estonia sending Ukraine sniper weapons, special forces gear

16:59

European Central Bank raising interest rates by 0.5 percentage points again

16:06

Government falls out over EU residential buildings renovation plan

16:04

Gallery: 'You can count on Germany,' says Steinmeier after meeting Kallas

15:39

Google Street View cars return to Estonia's roads next week

15:05

European Parliament's building energy efficiency target unfeasible

14:35

Erik Gamzejev: What will we do with Ida-Viru County?

14:09

SDE, Reform split on building energy efficiency vote in European Parliament

13:39

Courts decimate lawyer's exam bill

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.03

British, German jets combine to escort Russian plane near Estonian airspace

15.03

Around 13,000 Russian citizens in Latvia face language exam pressure

07:35

University of Tartu students stand in line for €20 handout

15.03

ERR in Donbas takes a flight in Ukrainian combat helicopter

15.03

Gallery: Recent election results clear signal to Russia, says Steinmeier

15.03

Estonia's trade with Central Asian countries explodes

15.03

Egert Juuse: Euribor as a private sector tax

08:00

Photos: Sunbathing Saaremaa adder heralds the arrival of spring

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: