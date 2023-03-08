Captured T-72 tank no longer going to Jõhvi

Plans to display the war-damaged T-72 Russian tank in Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County, have been scrapped at the last minute. The tank, which is now in storage following a week in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) was due to be exhibited in Jõhvi for a single day, on March 9.

The destroyed T-72 Russian tank had been due to arrive in Jõhvi on Thursday, March 9, where it was to be on display for just one day.

However, on Wednesday Jõhvi Municipality Mayor Maris Toomel announced, that there would be a change of plan. "We discussed the issue with both the Internal Security Service (Kaitsepolitseiamet) and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA). The municipality decided yesterday, that [the tank] would not be brought to Jõhvi," said Toomel.

"Given the election results in Ida-Viru County, we do not want any provocations here," Toomel added.

On February 23, Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) wrote to local government leaders, explaining that the ministry wanted to exhibit the damaged tank in several cities across Estonia between February 25 and the end of March.

After spending a week on display in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse Väjlak), the ministry had planned for the tank move on to Rakvere, Narva, Jõhvi, Tartu, Võru, Viljandi and Pärnu, where it could also be seen by the public.

However, on March 1, the mayors of both Narva and Rakvere announced that the tank would not be coming to their cities. The tank is still expected to be on display in Tartu between March 11 and 14 and Võru from March 14 to 17. It will then move on to Viljandi from March 17 to 20 and Pärnu (March 20-23).

The tank, which was gifted to Estonia by Ukraine, will eventually be put on display at the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi.

--

