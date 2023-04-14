Graffiti quoting Russian pro-war blogger appears at former Narva tank site

Graffiti at the former site of the T-34 tank monument between Narva and Narva-Jõesuu.
Graffiti at the former site of the T-34 tank monument between Narva and Narva-Jõesuu. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Graffiti quoting the hostile words of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky has been painted on a wall near the former site of the Narva T-34 Soviet tank monument.

The Russian-language text, which was painted on the wall overnight Thursday and discovered Friday morning, translates as: "We will defeat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone. Everything will be as we like."

Tatarsky was one of Russia's best-known military bloggers, and a vocal supporter of its war in Ukraine. He was killed in an explosion at a St. Petersburg café on April 2.

The  T-34 tank monument was moved from its location on the highway between Narva and Narva-Jõesuu to the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi on August 16 last year.

Head of Narva Police Station Indrek Püvi told ERR, that messages voicing opposition to Estonia's independence have no place in a free country.

"Just as it is forbidden to support or justify war through speeches or symbols. The police will respond to this," he said.

The police have opened criminal proceedings against the offender on the grounds that the graffiti supports aggression. According to Püvi, law enforcement officers are currently working to identify those, who are responsible for the graffiti.

"To do this, we are looking through the surveillance camera (footage) from the vicinity and gathering all the information possible. We have also informed the local authorities about the graffiti, who are already cleaning it up," added Püvi.

Editor: Michael Cole

